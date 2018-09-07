Spirit AeroSystems : Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Log in
09/07/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will speak at the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference at 3:30 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, in Laguna Niguel, California.

Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.)

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/

Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-chief-executive-officer-speaking-at-the-morgan-stanley-laguna-conference-300709061.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
