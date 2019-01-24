Log in
Spirit AeroSystems : Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the 40th Annual Cowen and Company Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference

01/24/2019 | 03:01pm EST

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jose Garcia will speak at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference at 1:20 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in New York City.

Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.)

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/

Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year following the presentation.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-chief-executive-officer-and-chief-financial-officer-speaking-at-the-40th-annual-cowen-and-company-aerospacedefense-and-industrials-conference-300783732.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
