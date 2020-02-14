Spirit AeroSystems : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Log in
02/14/2020 | 12:31pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 10, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR) securities between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Spirit investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On January 30, 2020, Spirit issued a press release announcing executive officer changes. Therein, Spirit stated that it “did not comply with its established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that were received by Spirit after the end of third quarter 2019.” Moreover, the Company stated that, “[i]n light of these findings,” Spirit’s Chief Financial Officer, Jose Garcia, and Principal Accounting Officer, John Gilson, resigned from their positions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.56, or nearly 4%, to close at $65.08 per share on January 30, 2020, on usually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 10, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 862 M
EBIT 2019 907 M
Net income 2019 636 M
Debt 2019 568 M
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 108x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 7 136 M
Chart SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 76,50  $
Last Close Price 68,94  $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas C. Gentile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Johnson Chairman
Mark J. Suchinski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
H. David Walker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Pilla Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-5.41%7 136
SAFRAN5.48%62 311
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.17.08%35 201
MTU AERO ENGINES AG8.37%15 824
HEICO CORPORATION11.49%15 140
MEGGITT PLC-0.82%6 565
