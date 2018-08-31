Log in
Spirit AeroSystems : Recognizes 10 Suppliers for Superior Performance

08/31/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] recognized 10 suppliers for superior performance at its annual supplier recognition banquet in Wichita. Awards were given in seven categories: Strategic Partner of the Year; Collaboration Values Partner; Transparency Values Partner; Inspiration Values Partner; Performance Partner; Emergent Support Partner; and Indirect Supplier of the Year.

Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.)

"Spirit is proud to recognize these suppliers for sharing our passion in delivering high-quality products, on time," said Tom Gentile, Spirit president and chief executive officer. "Our success in meeting our customers' deadlines could not happen without world-class partners. We look forward to collaborating with them in the future as we continue to deliver the best aerostructures to the world's leading aerospace companies."

As a global company operating in a global supply chain, Spirit is thankful for excellent suppliers who are an important part of our success.

This year's award recipients are:

Strategic Partner of the Year:

Inspiration Values Partner:

Nikkiso Co. Ltd. 

Meritrust Credit Union





Collaboration Values Partner: 

Performance Partner:

Cox Machine, Inc. 

Drewloong Precision, Inc.

GKN Aerospace 




Emergent Support Partner:

Transparency Values Partner: 

Axiom Engineering

Orizon Aerostructures Chanute Inc. 

Brek Manufacturing Co.

Quik Tek Machining, LLC




Indirect Supplier of the Year:


DM Tool & Fab, Inc.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-recognizes-10-suppliers-for-superior-performance-300705417.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
