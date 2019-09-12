Log in
Spirit AeroSystems : Recognizes 12 Suppliers for Superior Performance

09/12/2019

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] recently recognized 12 suppliers for superior performance at its annual supplier recognition banquet in Wichita. Awards were given in seven categories: Strategic Supplier of the Year; Most Innovative Supplier; Collaboration Values Partner; Transparency Values Partner; Inspiration, Values and Community Partner; Performance Partner; Emergent Support Partner; and Indirect Supplier of the Year.

Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.)

"Spirit is proud to recognize these suppliers for helping us to provide value to our customers," said Tom Gentile, Spirit president and chief executive officer. "We operate in a global supply chain, and the success of our company could not happen without world-class partners. We look forward to continued collaborations with them as we continue to deliver the world's best aerostructures to the world's leading aerospace companies." 

This year's award recipients are:

Strategic Supplier of the Year

  • Universal Alloy Corporation

Most Innovative Supplier

  • Visioneering
  • CAM

Collaboration Values Partner

  • MAX Aerostructures, LLC
  • Aero Fabrications Ltd.
  • Aero Fastener Co., Inc.

Transparency Values Partner

  • Accurus Aerospace

Inspiration, Values & Community Partner

  • Metro Courier, Inc.

Performance Partner

  • The Atlas Group

Emergent Support Partner

  • C.E. Machine Co., Inc.
  • Bollore Logistics

Indirect Supplier of the Year

  • Eby Construction

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-recognizes-12-suppliers-for-superior-performance-300916727.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems Inc.


