Spirit AeroSystems : Recognizes 12 Suppliers for Superior Performance

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] recently recognized 12 suppliers for superior performance at its annual supplier recognition banquet in Wichita. Awards were given in seven categories: Strategic Supplier of the Year; Most Innovative Supplier; Collaboration Values Partner; Transparency Values Partner; Inspiration, Values and Community Partner; Performance Partner; Emergent Support Partner; and Indirect Supplier of the Year.

"Spirit is proud to recognize these suppliers for helping us to provide value to our customers," said Tom Gentile, Spirit president and chief executive officer. "We operate in a global supply chain, and the success of our company could not happen without world-class partners. We look forward to continued collaborations with them as we continue to deliver the world's best aerostructures to the world's leading aerospace companies."

This year's award recipients are:

Strategic Supplier of the Year

Universal Alloy Corporation

Most Innovative Supplier

Visioneering

CAM

Collaboration Values Partner

MAX Aerostructures, LLC

Aero Fabrications Ltd.

Aero Fastener Co., Inc.

Transparency Values Partner

Accurus Aerospace

Inspiration, Values & Community Partner

Metro Courier, Inc.

Performance Partner

The Atlas Group

Emergent Support Partner

C.E. Machine Co., Inc.

Bollore Logistics

Indirect Supplier of the Year

Eby Construction

