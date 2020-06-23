Spirit AeroSystems : Shares Down 14% on Plans to Reduce Production

Log in
06/23/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares were down 14% to $23.28 after the company said Monday that Boeing Co. directed Spirit to reduce its production plan for the 737 MAX and P-8 military plane.

Spirit said the grounding of the 737 MAX combined with the coronavirus pandemic is a "challenging, dynamic and evolving situation for Spirit," and the company also said it could possibly breach its credit agreements in the fourth quarter.

Berenberg reduced Spirit to hold from buy on Tuesday, and has a $25 price target.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.62% 185.44 Delayed Quote.-42.59%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. -13.76% 23.48 Delayed Quote.-62.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 893 M - -
Net income 2020 -420 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,44x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 2 872 M 2 872 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 18 200
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 28,94 $
Last Close Price 27,21 $
Spread / Highest target 212%
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas C. Gentile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Johnson Chairman
Ron Rabe Chief Procurement Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Mark J. Suchinski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Pilla Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-62.66%2 872
SAFRAN-32.05%44 720
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-17.01%25 129
HEICO CORPORATION-2.54%12 866
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-37.31%9 496
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.8.42%6 683
