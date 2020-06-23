Spirit AeroSystems : Shares Down 14% on Plans to Reduce Production

By Josh Beckerman

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares were down 14% to $23.28 after the company said Monday that Boeing Co. directed Spirit to reduce its production plan for the 737 MAX and P-8 military plane.

Spirit said the grounding of the 737 MAX combined with the coronavirus pandemic is a "challenging, dynamic and evolving situation for Spirit," and the company also said it could possibly breach its credit agreements in the fourth quarter.

Berenberg reduced Spirit to hold from buy on Tuesday, and has a $25 price target.

