Spirit AeroSystems : and U.K. Research Centre Join Forces to Boost Aerospace Sector

WICHITA, Kan., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] announced it has become a member of the University of Strathclyde's Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC). Located in Glasgow, Scotland, the AFRC is one of the U.K.'s leading research institutions, concentrating on innovation and breakthrough technologies in manufacturing.

"On top of developing and accessing emerging technologies, this collaboration will give Spirit an incredible opportunity to tap into the university's student and post-graduate talent pool to directly contribute to the design and manufacture of next-generation wing and fuselage structures," said Spirit AeroSystems Vice President, Research and Technology Sean Black, Ph.D.

Spirit's membership comes as a result of a number of successful collaborative projects between the two organizations and the wider University of Strathclyde community.

"We are delighted to join forces with the AFRC and increase our exposure to innovative manufacturing techniques and processes," said Spirit AeroSystems Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Quality Officer John Pilla. "This will strengthen our ability to lead the way in the future of flight."

This relationship with the AFRC further leverages Spirit's investment in the creation of a new 70,000-square-foot Aerospace Innovation Centre at its manufacturing site in Prestwick, Scotland, which will open in 2020.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the largest manufacturers of aerostructures in the world with design and build capabilities for both commercial and defense customers. The Prestwick site manufactures metallic and composite wing components, such as the leading- and trailing-edges for the Airbus A320 family, as well as wing structures for the Boeing 767 and Airbus A350.

