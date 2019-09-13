Log in
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
Spirit AeroSystems : to Attend Air Force Association's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

09/13/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] will attend the Air Force Association's (AFA) Air, Space & Cyber Conference next week in National Harbor, Md.  The conference is the nation's premier event for defense and aerospace professionals around the world.

“This is an opportunity for Spirit to highlight the strong value proposition we bring to military customers, such as affordable cost manufacturing, commercial best practices, composite material expertise and design-build capabilities,” said Spirit AeroSystems Senior Vice President and President, Defense and Fabrication Duane Hawkins.

"We look forward to leveraging our commercial expertise to serve our military customers."

With a legacy of defense work stretching back to the B-29, Spirit currently designs, engineers and manufactures structural components for military programs such as the P-8, C-40 and KC-46, all of which are commercial aircraft modified for military use. Spirit is also involved in the development of the Sikorsky CH-53K, Bell V-280 Valor tiltrotor and the Northrop Grumman B-21. For more information, visit www.spiritaero.com/expertise/defense/overview.

Spirit's booth at AFA will showcase the company's expertise in advanced composites manufacturing, including samples of various aerostructure parts. Visitors may participate in an interactive virtual tour of our new advanced manufacturing facility using augmented reality. This experience demonstrates the company's advanced manufacturing strategy and the future state of manufacturing.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures with design and build capabilities for both commercial and defense customers.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

 

Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-to-attend-air-force-associations-air-space--cyber-conference-300918047.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
