02/21/2020 | 08:31am EST

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results at 6:30 a.m. Central Time Friday, February 28, 2020.

Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will be joined by Spirit's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski on a conference call presentation to securities analysts about fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results and company outlook at 10 a.m. Central Time.

That presentation will be broadcast online. It will include charts and a question-and-answer session. The company's news release detailing the results will also be available. The live audio stream and slide presentation can be accessed February 28, 2020, at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.

Individuals are urged to check the web site in advance to ensure their computers are configured for the audio stream and slide presentation.

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-february-28-301009119.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems


© PRNewswire 2020
