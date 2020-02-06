Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., Investors (SPR)

02/06/2020 | 08:19pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., (“Spirit AeroSystems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In December 2019, Spirit AeroSystems commenced a review of its accounting process compliance and determined that it did not comply with established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities. On January 30, 2019, Spirit AeroSystems announced resignations of both its Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for failure to comply with accounting rules on contingencies. On this news, the company's share price dropped more than 5% in early morning trading.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Spirit AeroSystems securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
