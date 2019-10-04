Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spirit Airlines, Inc.    SAVE

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Even More Go in Puerto Rico! Spirit Announces Two New Destinations from San Juan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 10:30am EDT

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) continues to bring “More Go” to The Island of Enchantment with two new destinations and more flights on existing routes to San Juan, Puerto Rico! Beginning December 19, 2019, Spirit will offer daily nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport to San Juan’ Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Spirit will also add an additional daily flight between Philadelphia International Airport on March 1, 2020.

The additional service builds on Spirit’s position as the carrier of choice for Puerto Rico, backed by nearly two decades of service to the island. Earlier this year, Spirit launched nonstop service connecting San Juan to Baltimore, Philadelphia and Tampa.

“We are constantly looking for growth opportunities in our network and we are so proud of the growth we have had in Puerto Rico over the years,” said John Kirby, Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning. “We are very excited to continue providing our Guests low fares and nonstop flights to new destinations!”

San Juan, PR to/fromStartsFlights
Newark, NJ (EWR)December 19, 2019Daily
Boston, MA (BOS)December 19, 2019Daily
Philadelphia, PA (PHL)Increased Flights March 1, 2020Multiple Daily
Baltimore, MD (BWI)Existing ServiceDaily
Orlando, FL (MCO)Existing ServiceMultiple Daily
Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)Existing ServiceMultiple Daily
Tampa, FL (TPA)Existing ServiceDaily
Aguadilla, PR to/from  
Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)Existing ServiceDaily
Orlando, FL (MCO)Existing ServiceDaily

This new service is part of Spirit’s continued commitment to deliver the best value in the sky and invest in the Guest experience. Next week, Spirit will also begin service in Nashville, Tennessee, with nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Baltimore, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa.

About Spirit Airlines:
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.  

Contact:  Spirit Media Relations
   954.364.0231
   media_relations@spirit.com
    

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
10:30aEven More Go in Puerto Rico! Spirit Announces Two New Destinations from San J..
GL
09/25SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
09/24SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors
AQ
09/20HONORING LOCAL HEROES : Spirit Airlines Joins Honor Flight South Florida as 2020..
AQ
09/17SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : Airline customer-service agents report abusive cu..
AQ
09/09Spirit Airlines Unveils New, Ergonomically-Designed Seats to Maximize Usable ..
GL
09/06SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : Investor Update
PU
08/26Spirit Airlines Debuts WhatsApp for Seamless Communication with Guests
GL
08/06SABRE : Spirit Airlines to transform operations through expanded technology alli..
AQ
08/05SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : to transform operations through expanded technolo..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 808 M
EBIT 2019 479 M
Net income 2019 349 M
Debt 2019 1 968 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,99x
P/E ratio 2020 6,07x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 2 302 M
Chart SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 46,53  $
Last Close Price 33,64  $
Spread / Highest target 87,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Morgan Christie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. McIntyre Gardner Chairman
John Bendoraitis Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott M. Haralson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Resnik Vice President-Safety & Regulatory Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.-41.92%2 484
DELTA AIR LINES INC.5.87%37 313
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.55%22 714
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-4.00%12 800
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-26.73%11 593
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-5.58%11 250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group