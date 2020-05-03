Spirit Airlines Announces New Face Covering Requirements

Log in
05/03/2020 | 10:01am EDT

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced its newest safety measure to protect Team Members and Guests against COVID-19. Effective May 11, all Guests will be required to wear appropriate masks or face coverings over the nose and mouth to better align with the CDC recommendations about cloth face coverings in public settings. Spirit will also require all Guest-facing Team Members to wear face coverings. These new measures will join many other enhancements to help keep Spirit’s new, fuel-efficient fleet and innovative airport experience safe and clean.

Spirit is adding reminders in its communications to Guests including emails, call centers, website, social media channels and more. Guests will be expected to bring their own face coverings and will be required to wear them both at the airport and throughout the flight. Children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement. The policy is temporary, and updates will be issued as the situation evolves. For more information, visit our COVID-19 Information Center.

CDC guidance on the use of face coverings

  • If Guests do not have appropriate disposable or reusable masks, here is CDC guidance on cloth face coverings that can slow the spread of the virus and prevent people who may unknowingly have the virus from transmitting it to others.
  • Guidelines for How to Wear a Cloth Face Covering.
  • Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under two years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

What we’re doing to protect you

  • Utilize state-of-the-art HEPA filters and air filtration systems that capture 99.97% of airborne particles and filters the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.
  • Enhanced cleaning procedures use hospital-grade disinfectants that focuses on high-touch areas such as handles, seatbelt buckles, tray tables, and arm rests, and added additional cleaning between flights
  • Fogging disinfectant services to supplement cleaning procedures. The fogging applies a safe, high-grade EPA-registered airborne disinfectant that’s effective against coronaviruses into the air and sticks to surfaces as soon as it’s applied.
  • Leaving middle seats open when possible
  •  Increased stock in our onboard supply kits and continue to send additional cleaning chemical supplies to the airports we serve.
  • Removing seat-back menus to reduce common touchpoints.
  • Changed our snack and beverage service to be by request only.
  • At our check-in counters, we’re implementing new technology-driven solutions like our automated self-bag drop and using our existing self bag-tagging for contactless check-in and faster trips through the airport.
  • Placed “distance dots” in queues to encourage space between Guests.
  • Started installing clear shields at our counters.

About Spirit Airlines:  
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

Spirit Media Relations
954.364.0231
Media_Relations@spirit.com

