SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
Spirit Airlines : Investor Update

10/10/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Investor Update

October 10, 2019

This investor update provides Spirit's third quarter 2019 guidance. All data is based on preliminary estimates.

For the third quarter 2019, Spirit estimates its total revenue per ASM ("TRASM") will be down about 2% year over year. This is better than the Company estimated in early September 2019 primarily due to less-than-expected impact on forward bookings related to Hurricane Dorian and higher-than-expected passenger volume.

Adjusted CASM ex-fuel ("CASM ex-fuel") for the third quarter 2019 is expected to be up about 8.5% year over year, better than the Company's most recent guidance largely due to lower crew disruption and passenger re-accommodation expense as a result of better operational performance. Since early September, the Company achieved a better-than-expected controllable completion factor, despite higher weather-related cancellations.

3Q19E

3Q18A

Capacity - Available Seat Miles (ASMs) (%Change/Thousands)

Up 11.6%

9,579,448

Total Revenue per ASM (TRASM) (%Change/Cents)

Down ~2%

9.44

Adjusted Operating Expense Ex-Fuel per ASM (%Change/Cents)(1)

Up ~8.5%

5.22

Average Stage Length (Miles)

983

1,033

Fuel Expense

Fuel gallons (Millions)

122

110

Economic fuel cost per gallon ($)(2)

$2.08

$2.36

Interest Expense, Net of Capitalized Interest and Interest Income ($Millions)

$15.4

$14.5

Effective Tax Rate, Non-GAAP

24%

23.1%

Wtd. Average Diluted Share Count (Millions)

68.5

68.5

Footnotes

  1. Excludes special items which may include loss on disposal of assets, special charges, and other items.
  2. Includes fuel taxes and into-plane fuel cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release and certain oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act) which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft on order, guidance and estimates for the third quarter 2019, including expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft on order, announced new service routes, revenues, TRASM, cost of operations, operating margin, capacity, CASM, CASM ex-fuel, fuel expense, economic fuel cost, expected unrealized mark-to-market gains or losses, capital expenditures and other working capital requirements, aircraft rent, depreciation and amortization, fuel hedges and tax rates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Risks or uncertainties (i) that are not currently known to us, (ii) that we currently deem to be immaterial, or (iii) that could apply to any company, could also materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, or future results. References in this report to "Spirit," "we," "us," "our," or the "Company" shall mean Spirit Airlines, Inc., unless the context indicates otherwise. Additional information concerning certain factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Spirit Airlines Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 21:30:05 UTC
