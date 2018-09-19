Jet Setting to JAX! Spirit Airlines Expands Florida Footprint with Ultra-Low Fares to Jacksonville

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida’s hometown airline is growing again in its home state with the addition of Jacksonville to the Spirit Airlines network! Beginning December 20, 2018, Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) will begin nonstop daily service from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). Jacksonville will mark Spirit’s 69th destination in its growing network, and joins Spirit’s other Florida stations of Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Tampa and West Palm Beach.



“We are so proud to be expanding service once again right here in the Sunshine State to my hometown of Jacksonville,” said Laurie Villa, Spirit Airlines’ Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Beyond a proud military presence, the Jacksonville area offers beautiful warm beaches, amazing golf courses, lively festivals, sporting events, and family friendly attractions that will no doubt be a draw for our Guests. As we continue to expand, we want to make sure we continue to serve our neighbors with ultra-low fares right here in our home state.”

“It is with great excitement and anticipation that we welcome Spirit Airlines to Northeast Florida,” said Steve Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. “Their arrival means more low fares for the Jacksonville community.”

Jacksonville (JAX) to/from Starts: Frequency: Chicago – O’Hare (ORD) December 20, 2018 Daily Detroit (DTW) December 20, 2018 Daily

This latest service expansion comes just months after Spirit announced it was launching nearly a dozen new routes from Orlando, Florida to Latin America and the Caribbean.

With Spirit’s expanding network, the airline continues to improve on its on-time performance and Guest satisfaction, while building upon its larger commitment to invest in the Guest experience. The airline recently announced state-of-the-art high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity will be installed on its entire fleet. Recent Department of Transportation data shows Spirit Airlines among the top carriers for on-time performance and baggage handling. Guests can learn more about Spirit’s pledge to keep improving at InvestInTheGuest.com . To check out Spirit’s super low fares and vacation packages head to spirit.com , and don’t forget to sign up to receive alerts on Spirit's email deals and special offers.

