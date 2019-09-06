Spirit Airlines Incorporated : Investor Update

Log in
0
09/06/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

September 6, 2019

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-35186

38-1747023

(State or other jurisdiction of

(Commission File

(IRS Employer Identification Number)

incorporation)

Number)

2800 Executive Way

Miramar, Florida

33025

(Address of Principal Executive)

(Zip Code)

(954) 447-7920

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value

SAVE

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The information in this report furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may only be incorporated by reference in another filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), if such subsequent filing specifically references the information furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 of this report.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit") is providing updated third quarter 2019 guidance which incorporates, among other things, estimated impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Spirit canceled 768 flights due to Hurricane Dorian. The Company estimates the negative impact from Hurricane Dorian on its third quarter 2019 revenue will be approximately $25 million. Spirit now estimates its third quarter 2019 total revenue per ASM ("TRASM") will be down 2.5% to 3.5% year over year. Prior to the hurricane, the Company was expecting its third quarter 2019 TRASM to be down 1.0% to 2.0%, lower than its initial third quarter 2019 guidance primarily due to softer than expected yields in the off-peak period.

For the third quarter 2019, total available seat miles ("ASMs") are now expected to be up approximately 11.5% year over year.

Adjusted CASM ex-fuel ("CASM ex-fuel") for the third quarter 2019 is expected to be up 9.0% to 10.0% year over year, an increase of 200 basis points compared to the Company's previous guide. This increase is entirely attributable to the loss of ASMs and additional costs incurred related to Hurricane Dorian.

.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 6, 2019

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

By: /s/ Thomas Canfield

Name: Thomas Canfield

Title: Senior Vice President and General Counsel

