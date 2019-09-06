Spirit Airlines Incorporated : Investor Update

UNITED STATES
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
The information in this report furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may only be incorporated by reference in another filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), if such subsequent filing specifically references the information furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 of this report.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit") is providing updated third quarter 2019 guidance which incorporates, among other things, estimated impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
Spirit canceled 768 flights due to Hurricane Dorian. The Company estimates the negative impact from Hurricane Dorian on its third quarter 2019 revenue will be approximately $25 million. Spirit now estimates its third quarter 2019 total revenue per ASM ("TRASM") will be down 2.5% to 3.5% year over year. Prior to the hurricane, the Company was expecting its third quarter 2019 TRASM to be down 1.0% to 2.0%, lower than its initial third quarter 2019 guidance primarily due to softer than expected yields in the off-peak period.
For the third quarter 2019, total available seat miles ("ASMs") are now expected to be up approximately 11.5% year over year.
Adjusted CASM ex-fuel ("CASM ex-fuel") for the third quarter 2019 is expected to be up 9.0% to 10.0% year over year, an increase of 200 basis points compared to the Company's previous guide. This increase is entirely attributable to the loss of ASMs and additional costs incurred related to Hurricane Dorian.
.
