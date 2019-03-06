Spirit Airlines Takes to the Skies with Disney and New “Dumbo”-Themed Livery

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines today unveiled its specially-themed Airbus A321 that features a larger-than-life image of the beloved Disney character Dumbo. The airline known for inspiring its Guests to take to the skies, is teaming up with Disney to celebrate the upcoming release of its live-action movie “Dumbo,” director Tim Burton’s all-new take on the classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished, and dreams take flight. Dedicated to everyone’s favorite flying elephant known for inspiring many to soar to new heights, Spirit and Disney revealed the new plane with a time-lapse video of the decal wrapping process which took place at Spirit’s state-of-the-art Detroit maintenance hangar.



Spirit Airlines A321 aircraft featuring livery celebrating Disney's "Dumbo" movie release outside Spirit's Detroit maintenance hangar.



Spirit Airlines A321 wrapped with Disney's "Dumbo" livery inside the airline's Detroit maintenance hangar.





The plane will join Spirit’s growing Fit Fleet of 132 aircraft, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the country. The plane takes off today from Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Guests traveling between Detroit, Orlando, San Juan, Fort Lauderdale, and Baltimore/Washington will have the chance to fly with “Dumbo” on the first three days of service. The aircraft will then travel across the country for the next two months, celebrating the movie’s release on March 29, 2019.

“As Florida’s Hometown Airline, we are excited to bring the magic of ‘Dumbo’ to our fleet,” said Bobby Schroeter, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “The themes in Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ align with Spirit’s mission to inspire our Guests and families to take flight with the best value in the sky. This special addition to our fleet is another opportunity to surprise and delight our valued Guests and showcase Spirit’s fun, friendly service.”

As the “Dumbo” plane takes flight, Spirit also gave away a trip to the “Dumbo” world premiere in Los Angeles. One Guest who entered Spirit’s online sweepstakes* won the grand prize, including four tickets to the movie premiere, four roundtrip tickets to Los Angeles on Spirit, and a 2-night hotel stay.

Time-lapse video can be used for publication via YouTube:

https://youtu.be/LmrA4DFbxBk

Photos and video files can be used for publication via Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p790u5is86wa8o4/AABawNEqKP0nM1fGMKBRRU1Sa?dl=0

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 74 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

About Disney’s “Dumbo”

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former circus star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets. Directed by Tim Burton (“Alice in Wonderland,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger (“Ophelia,” “Dream House”), and produced by Justin Springer (“TRON: Legacy”), Kruger, Katterli Frauenfelder (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Big Eyes”) and Derek Frey (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Frankenweenie”), “Dumbo” flies into theaters on March 29, 2019. https://disney.com/dumbo , https://www.youtube.com/disneymovietrailers

*Entries are now closed.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0192a3fc-5ce9-44e3-8d8f-9237abe342a1

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77ed647f-1ed8-49ec-96ac-bb6bb34b278e







Contact: Derek Dombrowski derek.dombrowski@spirit.com (305) 916-6065