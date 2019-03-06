Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spirit Airlines Incorporated    SAVE

SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED

(SAVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spirit Airlines Takes to the Skies with Disney and New “Dumbo”-Themed Livery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:39pm EST

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines today unveiled its specially-themed Airbus A321 that features a larger-than-life image of the beloved Disney character Dumbo. The airline known for inspiring its Guests to take to the skies, is teaming up with Disney to celebrate the upcoming release of its live-action movie “Dumbo,” director Tim Burton’s all-new take on the classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished, and dreams take flight. Dedicated to everyone’s favorite flying elephant known for inspiring many to soar to new heights, Spirit and Disney revealed the new plane with a time-lapse video of the decal wrapping process which took place at Spirit’s state-of-the-art Detroit maintenance hangar. 

Spirit Airlines Livery Featuring Disney's "Dumbo"
Spirit Airlines A321 aircraft featuring livery celebrating Disney's "Dumbo" movie release outside Spirit's Detroit maintenance hangar.


Spirit Airlines A321 Featuring Disney's "Dumbo"
Spirit Airlines A321 wrapped with Disney's "Dumbo" livery inside the airline's Detroit maintenance hangar.


The plane will join Spirit’s growing Fit Fleet of 132 aircraft, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the country. The plane takes off today from Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Guests traveling between Detroit, Orlando, San Juan, Fort Lauderdale, and Baltimore/Washington will have the chance to fly with “Dumbo” on the first three days of service. The aircraft will then travel across the country for the next two months, celebrating the movie’s release on March 29, 2019.

“As Florida’s Hometown Airline, we are excited to bring the magic of ‘Dumbo’ to our fleet,” said Bobby Schroeter, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “The themes in Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ align with Spirit’s mission to inspire our Guests and families to take flight with the best value in the sky. This special addition to our fleet is another opportunity to surprise and delight our valued Guests and showcase Spirit’s fun, friendly service.”

As the “Dumbo” plane takes flight, Spirit also gave away a trip to the “Dumbo” world premiere in Los Angeles. One Guest who entered Spirit’s online sweepstakes* won the grand prize, including four tickets to the movie premiere, four roundtrip tickets to Los Angeles on Spirit, and a 2-night hotel stay.

Time-lapse video can be used for publication via YouTube:
https://youtu.be/LmrA4DFbxBk

Photos and video files can be used for publication via Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p790u5is86wa8o4/AABawNEqKP0nM1fGMKBRRU1Sa?dl=0

About Spirit Airlines:
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 74 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

About Disney’s “Dumbo”
Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former circus star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets. Directed by Tim Burton (“Alice in Wonderland,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger (“Ophelia,” “Dream House”), and produced by Justin Springer (“TRON: Legacy”), Kruger, Katterli Frauenfelder (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Big Eyes”) and Derek Frey (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Frankenweenie”), “Dumbo” flies into theaters on March 29, 2019. https://disney.com/dumbo, https://www.youtube.com/disneymovietrailers

*Entries are now closed.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0192a3fc-5ce9-44e3-8d8f-9237abe342a1

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77ed647f-1ed8-49ec-96ac-bb6bb34b278e

 

Contact:
Derek Dombrowski
derek.dombrowski@spirit.com
(305) 916-6065

Spirit.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORAT
12:39pSpirit Airlines Takes to the Skies with Disney and New “Dumbo”-Th..
GL
02/28Spirit Airlines Launching More International Service from Orlando to Jamaica!
GL
02/26SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14More Nonstops from Austin! Spirit Airlines Begins Flying from Texas' Capital ..
GL
02/13SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
02/12Even More Go in the Tar Heel State! Spirit Airlines Adds Charlotte as Fourth ..
GL
02/11SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.46 Per Sha..
AQ
02/05SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
02/05SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
AQ
01/29SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 927 M
EBIT 2019 640 M
Net income 2019 343 M
Debt 2019 1 359 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,40
P/E ratio 2020 7,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 3 841 M
Chart SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Spirit Airlines Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Morgan Christie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. McIntyre Gardner Chairman
John Bendoraitis Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott M. Haralson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Resnik Vice President-Safety & Regulatory Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED-2.95%3 841
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-2.22%33 757
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.58%22 685
AIR CHINA LTD.29.45%19 636
RYANAIR HOLDINGS18.98%16 379
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-6.96%14 986
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.