Spirit MTA REIT : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

01/29/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) (“SMTA” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results in a press release on Thursday, March 21, 2019, after market close.

Earnings Webcast

The Company will provide pre-recorded comments from management. Interested parties can listen to the presentation via the following:

INTERNET:
The webcast link can be located on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.spiritmastertrust.com. The webcast will be accessible for three months.

PHONE: Available through April 4, 2019 with access code 1133124.
(844) 512-2921 (Domestic) / (412) 317-6671 (International)

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. Our strategy relies on the disposition of non-core properties, disciplined acquisitions, and proactive portfolio management. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

As of September 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 884 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 20.0 million square feet, are leased to approximately 205 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries. More information about Spirit MTA REIT can be found on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.spiritmastertrust.com.


Managers
NameTitle
Ricardo Jonas Rodriguez President, CEO, CFO & Treasurer
Jackson Hsieh Chairman
Steven H. Shepsman Independent Trustee
Steve G. Panagos Director
Richard J. Stockton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRIT MTA REIT6.73%0
EQUINIX INC6.96%30 316
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 690
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-0.80%21 804
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.68%19 475
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES9.57%13 577
