Spirit MTA REIT : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

- Liquidity of $202.1 million as of December 31, 2018 -
- Eight disposed properties with gross proceeds of $15.2 million -
Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) ("SMTA" or the "Company"), a net-lease real
estate investment trust ("REIT") headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today
reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter
ended December 31, 2018.
Unless otherwise specified, financial and operating information prior to
May 31, 2018 reflects the financial and operating information of SMTA's
legal predecessor entities.
FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Liquidity of $202.1 million as of December 31, 2018, is comprised of
cash, cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity under our
variable funding notes.
Closed on $165.0 million in non-recourse financing loans on November
1, 2018 with net proceeds of $141.9 million, secured by 87 Shopko
assets (85 owned properties and two seller-financed notes on
properties) in our Other Properties portfolio.
Closed on $50.0 million of variable funding notes within Master Trust
2014 on November 1, 2018. No funds were drawn on the variable funding
notes as of December 31, 2018.
Disposed of eight properties for $15.2 million in gross proceeds.
Included in these sales were two properties leased to Shopko sold for
gross proceeds of $8.1 million.
CEO COMMENTS
"As a result of its bankruptcy filing, Shopko stopped making rental
payments to us and therefore we defaulted on the $165 million CMBS
financing related to those properties. Shortly thereafter, our lender
foreclosed on the Shopko properties and has taken ownership of
them. Given the impact on our ongoing cash available for distribution,
we have accelerated efforts in exploring strategic alternatives for the
Company. Nevertheless, we declared a first quarter 2019 special dividend
of $0.33 per share and now have returned a total of $1.99 of cash per
share to our shareholders since our inception. We will continue to keep
shareholders updated on further developments related to our ongoing
assessment of strategic alternatives,” stated SMTA Chief Executive
Officer, President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Ricardo
Rodriguez.
FULL YEAR 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
On May 31, 2018, the Spin-Off from Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.
("Spirit") was completed with the distribution of one share of SMTA
common stock for every ten shares of Spirit common stock held by each
of Spirit's shareholders as of May 18, 2018, with 42,851,010 total
shares of SMTA common stock issued in conjunction with the Spin-Off.
Invested $112.6 million in the acquisition of nine properties, with a
weighted average lease term of 15.5 years, a weighted-average initial
cash yield of 6.52% and an economic yield of 7.44%.
Disposed of 47 properties for $91.0 million in gross proceeds.
Included in these sales were ten properties leased to Shopko sold for
gross proceeds of $46.7 million.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Total revenues for the Master Trust 2014 and Other Properties segments
were $46.4 million and $16.5 million, respectively, for the three months
ended December 31, 2018, compared to $43.4 million and $14.2 million for
the same period last year. Total revenues for the Master Trust 2014 and
Other Properties segments were $182.5 million and $63.8 million,
respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $169.6
million and $62.2 million, respectively, for the same period last year.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $214.0 million, or
$5.00 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared
to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.03 per share, for the same period
last year. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $229.5
million, or $5.36 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018,
compared to net income of $18.3 million, or $0.43 per share, for the
same period last year. The impact of the Shopko bankruptcy filing
resulted in our recording of impairment charges related to tangible and
intangible assets of $168.5 million and an allowance for loan loss of
$33.8 million relating to our Shopko B-1 Term Loan for the quarter and
year ended December 31, 2018. The impact of these items is included in
net loss attributable to common shareholders.
FFO per diluted share was $(0.72) and $0.54 for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. FFO per diluted share was
$0.58 and $2.56 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively.
AFFO for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $14.5 million,
compared to $29.0 million for the same period last year. AFFO per
diluted share was $0.33 and $0.68 for the three months ended December
31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. AFFO for the year ended December 31,
2018 was $89.8 million, compared to $126.8 million for the same period
last year. AFFO per diluted share was $2.09 and $2.96 for the years
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
On December 5, 2018, the Board of Trustees declared a total cash
dividend of $1.33 per common share, comprised of $0.33 for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018 and a special cash dividend of $1.00, that was
paid on January 15, 2019 to holders of record as of December 31, 2018.
The Board of Trustees also declared a cash dividend of $0.625 per share
of SMTA Preferred Stock that was paid on December 31, 2018 to holders of
record as of December 17, 2018.
The amount and timing of dividends for 2019 and beyond will be at the
discretion of the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees' decisions
regarding the payment of dividends will depend on many factors,
including, but not limited to, maintaining the Company's REIT tax
status, timing and magnitude of disposition activities, execution of
strategic alternatives and working capital needs.
PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS
As of December 31, 2018, SMTA's diversified real estate portfolio,
comprised of 876 owned properties, with 778 and 98 in the Master Trust
2014 and Other Properties segments, respectively, was 97.1% occupied
with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.7 years.
During the year ended December 31, 2018, SMTA invested $115.2 million
for the acquisition of nine properties and revenue producing capital
expenditures on 18 properties, all related to the Master Trust 2014
portfolio. The newly acquired properties have a weighted average lease
term of 15.5 years, a weighted-average initial cash yield of
approximately 6.52% and an economic yield of 7.44%.
During the year ended December 31, 2018, SMTA disposed of 47 properties
for $91.0 million in gross proceeds, including the sale of 35 income
producing properties for $74.8 million. These disposals comprised:
35 properties within Master Trust 2014 for gross proceeds of $38.9
million,
ten properties leased to Shopko for gross proceeds of $46.7 million,
and
two other properties for gross proceeds of $5.4 million.
BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY & CAPITAL MARKETS
As of December 31, 2018, net investments for the Master Trust 2014 and
Other Properties segments were $1.7 billion and $0.34 billion,
respectively.
As of December 31, 2018, total cash was $161.0 million and restricted
cash for the Master Trust 2014 and Other Properties segments was $25.7
million and $18.4 million, respectively.
As of December 31, 2018, debt for the Master Trust 2014 and Other
Properties segments was $1.91 billion and $0.23 billion, respectively.
Adjusted Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre was 12.6x as of
December 31, 2018, based on the three months ended December 31, 2018
(during 2018, the definition of Adjusted EBITDAre was revised
to reflect adjustments made for income producing acquisitions and
dispositions made during the quarter, and Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre was
revised to reflect adjustments for items where annualization is not
appropriate).
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
On January 16, 2019, Shopko, the Company's largest tenant, filed for
relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.
On January 16, 2019, SMTA announced that its Board of Trustees had
elected to accelerate its strategic plan by initiating a process to
explore strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder
value. Strategic alternatives to be considered may include, but are
not limited to, a sale of the Company or Master Trust 2014, a merger,
the sale of other assets, and the maximizing of recoveries in
connection with the Shopko bankruptcy filing.
On March 1, 2019, the lender for the Shopko CMBS financing, with
remaining outstanding principal of $157.4 million, foreclosed on and
took ownership of the legal entities that own the remaining 85 Shopko
assets (83 owned properties and two seller-financed notes on
properties) collateralizing the loan.
On March 5, 2019, the Board of Trustees declared a special cash
dividend of $0.33 per common share for the first quarter ended March
31, 2019. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2019 to holders of
record as of March 29, 2019.
As of March 19, 2019, SMTA had approximately $155.8 million in
liquidity, comprised of $110.0 million in cash and cash equivalents
and $45.8 million in available borrowing capacity under our variable
funding notes.
As of March 19, 2019, SMTA had additional liquidity available for
acquisitions of approximately $16.5 million in its Master Trust 2014
Release Account.
As of March 19, 2019, our outstanding common share count is 43,085,751.
Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in
Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and
seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is
managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit
(NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.
As of December 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 876
properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the
Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of
approximately 19.8 million square feet, are leased to approximately 203
tenants across 45 states and 23 industries. More information about
Spirit MTA REIT can be found on the investor relations page of the
Company's website at www.spiritmastertrust.com.
Spirit MTA REIT
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Investments:
Real estate investments:
Land and improvements
$
870,549
$
973,231
Buildings and improvements
1,526,933
1,658,023
Total real estate investments
2,397,482
2,631,254
Less: accumulated depreciation
(459,615
)
(557,948
)
1,937,867
2,073,306
Loans receivable, net
30,093
32,307
Intangible lease assets, net
79,314
102,262
Real estate assets held for sale, net
7,263
28,460
Net investments
2,054,537
2,236,335
Cash and cash equivalents
161,013
6
Deferred costs and other assets, net
83,087
107,770
Goodwill
7,012
13,549
Total assets
$
2,305,649
$
2,357,660
Liabilities and (deficit) equity
Liabilities:
Mortgages and notes payable, net
$
2,138,804
$
1,926,835
Intangible lease liabilities, net
17,676
23,847
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
83,629
16,060
Total liabilities
2,240,109
1,966,742
Redeemable preferred equity:
SMTA Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, $25 per share liquidation preference,
20,000,000 shares authorized: 6,000,000 and 0 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
150,000
—
SubREIT Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, $1,000 per share liquidation
preference, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 5,125 and 0 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
5,125
—
Total redeemable preferred equity
155,125
—
Shareholders' and parent company (deficit) equity:
Net parent investment
—
390,918
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 43,000,862
and 10,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and
December 31, 2017, respectively
430
—
Capital in excess of common share par value
201,056
—
Accumulated deficit
(291,071
)
—
Total shareholders' and parent company (deficit) equity
(89,585
)
390,918
Total liabilities and (deficit) equity
$
2,305,649
$
2,357,660
Spirit MTA REIT
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Loss)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Rental income
$
60,871
$
57,100
$
240,410
$
226,586
Interest income on loans receivable
1,116
146
3,080
768
Other income
883
304
2,817
4,448
Total revenues
62,870
57,550
246,307
231,802
Expenses:
General and administrative
2,408
4,042
13,425
20,491
Related party fees
6,083
1,350
19,533
5,500
Transaction costs
56
2,254
8,676
4,354
Property costs (including reimbursable)
7,185
4,142
12,758
12,496
Interest
31,570
20,409
114,997
76,733
Depreciation and amortization
21,607
19,610
84,678
80,386
Impairment and allowance for loan losses
205,934
6,200
221,349
33,548
Total expenses
274,843
58,007
475,416
233,508
Other income:
Loss on debt extinguishment
(3
)
(2,224
)
(366
)
(2,223
)
Gain on disposition of assets
1,994
4,197
9,458
22,393
Total other income
1,991
1,973
9,092
20,170
(Loss) income before income tax expense
(209,982
)
1,516
(220,017
)
18,464
Income tax expense
(82
)
(44
)
(221
)
(179
)
Net (loss) income and total comprehensive (loss) income
(210,064
)
1,472
(220,238
)
18,285
Preferred dividends
(3,975
)
—
(9,275
)
—
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
$
(214,039
)
$
1,472
$
(229,513
)
$
18,285
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders
Basic
$
(5.00
)
$
0.03
$
(5.36
)
$
0.43
Diluted
$
(5.00
)
$
0.03
$
(5.36
)
$
0.43
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
42,851,010
42,851,010
42,851,010
42,851,010
Diluted
42,851,010
42,851,010
42,851,010
42,851,010
Spirit MTA REIT
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
FFO and AFFO
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017 (1)
2018 (2)
2017 (1)
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
$
(214,039
)
$
1,472
$
(229,513
)
$
18,285
Add/(less):
Portfolio depreciation and amortization
21,607
19,610
84,678
80,386
Portfolio impairments
163,926
6,200
179,341
33,548
Gain on disposition of real estate assets
(1,994
)
(4,197
)
(9,458
)
(22,393
)
FFO
$
(30,500
)
$
23,085
$
25,048
$
109,826
Add/(less):
Loss on debt extinguishment
3
2,224
366
2,223
Transaction costs
56
2,254
8,676
4,354
Real Estate acquisition costs
138
—
411
—
Non-cash interest expense
3,751
1,878
11,623
6,069
Straight-line rent, net of related bad debt expense
(722
)
(1,512
)
(3,000
)
(2,406
)
Other amortization and non-cash charges
136
59
507
568
Non-cash compensation expense
451
1,030
3,326
6,131
(Recovery) amortization of the promote fee
(786
)
—
833
—
Other impairment and allowance for loan losses
42,008
—
42,008
—
AFFO
$
14,535
$
29,018
$
89,798
$
126,765
Dividends declared to common shareholders
$
57,191
N/A
$
71,381
N/A
Net (loss) income per share of common stock
Diluted (3)
$
(5.00
)
$
0.03
$
(5.36
)
$
0.43
FFO per share of common stock
Diluted (3)
$
(0.72
)
$
0.54
$
0.58
$
2.56
AFFO per share of common stock
Diluted (3)
$
0.33
$
0.68
$
2.09
$
2.96
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
42,851,010
42,851,010
42,851,010
42,851,010
Diluted
42,851,010
42,851,010
42,851,010
42,851,010
(1)
Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2017 are based entirely on
results of SMTA's legal predecessor entities.
(2)
Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2018 include five months of
income and expense items based on SMTA's legal predecessor entities
and seven months of actual results from SMTA operations as a
stand-alone company.
(3)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, there were
dividends declared to unvested restricted shareholders of $199
thousand and $249 thousand, respectively.
Cash reserves on deposit with lenders as additional security
classified as other assets
(44,087
)
(66,504
)
Adjusted Debt
$
1,976,744
$
1,914,656
Preferred Stock at liquidation value
155,125
—
Adjusted Debt + Preferred Stock
$
2,131,869
$
1,914,656
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017 (1)
Net (loss) income
$
(210,064
)
$
1,472
Add/(less):
Interest
31,570
20,409
Depreciation and amortization
21,607
19,610
Income tax expense
82
44
Gain on disposition of real estate assets
(1,994
)
(4,197
)
Portfolio impairments
163,926
6,200
EBITDAre
$
5,127
$
43,538
Add/(less):
Adjustments to revenue producing acquisitions and dispositions (2)
(294
)
—
Transaction costs
56
2,254
Real estate acquisition costs
138
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
3
2,224
(Recovery) amortization of the promote fee
(786
)
—
Other impairment and allowance for loan losses
42,008
—
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
46,252
$
48,016
Other adjustments for Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
—
—
Impact of Shopko bankruptcy (3)
(6,991
)
Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
$
157,044
$
192,064
Adjusted Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (3)
12.6x
10.0x
Adjusted Debt + Preferred / Adjusted EBITDAre (3)
13.6x
N/A
(1)
Amounts for 2017 are based on the SMTA's allocated portion of
Spirit’s expense.
(2)
Revenue producing acquisitions and dispositions were adjusted as if
such acquisitions and dispositions had occurred at the beginning of
the quarter.
(3)
Adjustments to exclude contractual rent and interest income received
from Shopko, as SMTA does not expect to receive any additional cash
flow going forward from Shopko, and property operating costs on
assets leased to Shopko, as SMTA does not expect to pay due to the
bankruptcy of Shopko and subsequent foreclosure on the loans secured
by such properties. Excluding the outstanding principal of the
Shopko CMBS financing of $157.4 million, the Adjusted
Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre ratio would be 11.6x and the
Adjusted Debt + Preferred/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre ratio would
be 12.6x for the 2018 period presented.
Spirit MTA REIT
Components of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In Millions, Unaudited)
Components of NAV
Master Trust 2014
December 31, 2018
Master Trust 2014 Contractual Rent
$
179.2
Less: Contractual Rent of Shopko properties in Master Trust 2014
Real Estate Investment of vacant properties in Master Trust 2014
$
18.0
Mortgage loans in Master Trust 2014
$
27.9
Master Trust 2014 restricted cash (1)
$
21.7
Master Trust 2014 debt outstanding
$
(1,941.4
)
Academy Distribution Center
December 31, 2018
Academy Contractual Rent
$
9.3
Academy CMBS debt outstanding
$
(83.0
)
Workout Assets
December 31, 2018
Workout Assets Contractual Rent (2)
$
6.4
Real Estate Investment of vacant Workout Assets
$
15.0
Other Assets
December 31, 2018
Unrestricted cash (3)
$
105.8
Shopko B-1 Term Loan (4)
$
34.4
Other Liabilities
December 31, 2018
Termination fee (5)
$
48.1
Redeemable preferred equity
$
155.1
(1)
Restricted cash as of December 31, 2018 includes $5.6 million in the
Liquidity Reserve.
(2)
Property cost leakage for occupied Workout Assets for fourth quarter
of 2018 annualized was $3.4 million.
(3)
Unrestricted cash balance as of March 14, 2019.
(4)
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had an allowance for loan loss
related to the Shopko B-1 Term Loan of $33.8 million.
(5)
Termination fee is 1.75x the sum of the annualized asset management
fee under the Asset Management Agreement of $20.0 million and the
annualized property management fee under the Property Management
Agreement of approximately $7.5 million. Does not take into account
transition services fees, which require eight months of service fees
upon a termination notice.
Illustrative Impact of Shopko Exposure
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Annualized
Shopko (1)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Annualized
excluding Shopko
AFFO
$
58.1
$
(17.0
)
$
41.1
Collections of principal on loans receivable
5.3
(2.4
)
2.9
Repayments under mortgages and notes payable (2)
(41.2
)
4.0
(37.2
)
Capital expenditures
(0.9
)
—
(0.9
)
CAD
$
21.3
$
(15.4
)
$
5.9
(1)
Shopko adjustments include Contractual Rent from Shopko, interest
and principal payments on the Shopko B-1 Term Loan, interest and
principal payments on the two seller-financed notes on Shopko
properties, and real estate taxes on properties leased to Shopko.
(2)
There was no use of the variable funding notes during the three
months ended December 31, 2018.
Spirit MTA REIT
Portfolio Overview
(Square Feet In Thousands)
Properties
Annualized Contractual Rent
Occupied Square Feet
Vacant Properties
Vacant Square Feet
Master Trust 2014
778
$179.2
M
11,794
19
152
Other Properties
98
$56.4
M
7,647
6
204
SMTA
876
$235.6
M
19,441
25
356
Top Ten Tenants at December 31, 2018:
Master Trust 2014
Other Properties
Tenant (1)
Properties
Total Square Feet
Percent of MTA Contractual Rent
Tenant (1)
Properties
Total Square Feet
Percent of Other Properties Contractual
Rent
AMC Entertainment, Inc.
14
696
6.1
%
Shopko (2)
83
5,803
72.1
%
Universal Pool Co., Inc.
14
543
4.0
%
Academy, LTD.
1
1,501
16.6
%
Crème De La Crème, Inc.
9
190
3.1
%
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
1
135
3.8
%
Goodrich Quality Theaters, Inc.
4
245
3.0
%
Children's Learning Adventure USA, LLC
3
71
3.7
%
Life Time Fitness, Inc.
3
420
2.9
%
Crown Distributing LLC
1
94
2.1
%
Destination XL Group, Inc.
1
756
2.9
%
Neighbors Health System, Inc.
2
15
1.1
%
Buehler Food Markets Inc.
5
503
2.9
%
Pleasanton Fitness, LLC
1
28
0.6
%
Carmax, Inc.
4
201
2.7
%
Professional Resource Development, Inc.
59
234
2.4
%
Regal Entertainment Group
6
267
2.0
%
119
4,055
32.0
%
92
7,647
100.0
%
(1)
Tenants represent legal entities ultimately responsible for
obligations under the lease agreements or affiliated entities. Other
tenants may operate the same or similar business concepts or brands
as those set forth above.
(2)
SMTA had 88 owned properties leased to Shopko as of December 31,
2018, 83 were encumbered by Shopko CMBS debt and were within the
Other Properties segment and the remaining five were collateral
within Master Trust 2014.
Industry Diversification at December 31, 2018:
Master Trust 2014
Other Properties
Industry
Properties
Total Square Feet
Percent of MTA Contractual Rent
Industry
Properties
Total Square Feet
Percent of Other Properties Contractual
Rent
Restaurants - Quick Service
305
792
14.3
%
General Merchandise (1)
83
5,804
72.1
%
Movie Theaters
29
1,519
13.4
%
Sporting Goods
1
1,501
16.6
%
Restaurants - Casual Dining
89
640
11.4
%
Multi-Tenant
1
135
3.8
%
Health and Fitness
18
1,021
7.7
%
Education
3
71
3.7
%
Medical / Other Office
77
503
6.9
%
Distribution
1
94
2.1
%
Specialty Retail
22
857
5.9
%
Medical / Other Office
2
14
1.1
%
Home Furnishings
17
907
5.0
%
Health and Fitness
1
28
0.6
%
Automotive Parts and Service
79
362
4.9
%
Vacant
6
204
—
%
Grocery
19
1,020
4.8
%
Education
15
358
4.7
%
Automotive Dealers
12
323
4.5
%
Apparel
3
1,019
3.4
%
Other
3
183
2.7
%
Entertainment
4
200
2.2
%
Sporting Goods
3
331
1.9
%
Manufacturing
7
763
1.3
%
Car Washes
6
49
1.3
%
Building Materials
28
458
1.2
%
General Merchandise
8
317
1.1
%
Drug Stores / Pharmacies
8
83
0.9
%
Multi-Tenant
2
34
0.3
%
Dollar Stores
5
55
0.2
%
Vacant
19
152
—
%
778
11,946
100.0
%
98
7,851
100.0
%
(1)
SMTA had 88 owned properties leased to Shopko as of December 31,
2018, 83 were encumbered by Shopko CMBS debt and were within the
Other Properties segment and the remaining five were collateral
within Master Trust 2014.