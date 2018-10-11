Log in
Spirit MTA REIT : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

10/11/2018 | 11:40pm CEST

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) (“SMTA” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results in a press release on Friday, November 9, 2018, before market open.

Earnings Webcast

The Company will provide pre-recorded comments from management. Interested parties can listen to the presentation via the following:

INTERNET:
The webcast link can be located on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.spiritmastertrust.com. The webcast will be accessible for three months.

PHONE: Available through November 23, 2018 with access code 1109018.
(844) 512-2921 (Domestic) / (412) 317-6671 (International)

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. Our strategy relies on the disposition of non-core properties, disciplined acquisitions, and proactive portfolio management. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty Capital, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE:SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

As of June 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 888 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 20.0 million square feet, are leased to approximately 205 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries. More information about Spirit MTA REIT can be found on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.spiritmastertrust.com.


© Business Wire 2018
