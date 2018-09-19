EXG: Update on Merger and Results of Meeting

19 SEPTEMBER 2018

ASX RELEASE

UPDATE ON MERGER OF EXCELSIOR AND SPITFIRE

EXCELSIOR SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF SCHEME PAVING WAY FOR MERGER IMPLEMENTATION TO PROCEED

TRANSACTION TO CREATE LEADING ASX-LISTED GOLD DEVELOPER ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION

• Excelsior shareholders today approved the proposed Scheme of Arrangement with Spitfire.

• Federal Court of Australia approval to be sought at the second court hearing on Friday, 21 September 2018.

• Implementation of Scheme scheduled for 3 October 2018.

Excelsior Gold Limited ("Excelsior") (ASX: EXG) and Spitfire Materials Limited ("Spitfire") (ASX: SPI) are pleased to announce that the proposed scheme of arrangement ("Scheme"), under which all of the ordinary shares in Excelsior will be acquired by Spitfire, has been approved by the requisite majorities of

Excelsior's shareholders at today's Scheme meeting.

Details of the proxy votes and votes cast on the Scheme resolution by Excelsior's shareholders are set out in Annexure A to this announcement.

The Scheme remains subject to the approval of the Federal Court of Australia ("Court") and to certain other conditions, as specified in the Scheme Booklet that was dispatched by Excelsior on Friday, 17 August 2018

("Scheme Booklet").

Excelsior will attend the Court at 10.15am (Perth time) on Friday, 21 September 2018, to request that the

Court approve the Scheme. If the Court's approval is given, it is expected that the Scheme will be implemented on Wednesday, 3 October 2018.

If the Scheme is implemented, eligible Excelsior shareholders will receive 1 new Spitfire share for every 2.208 Excelsior shares they hold as at 5pm (Perth time) on the Record Date, which is proposed to be on Wednesday, 26 September 2018.

If the Scheme is approved by the Court and all other Scheme conditions satisfied, the following timetable is expected to apply:

Event Date Effective Date of the Scheme 21 September 2018 Last date of trading of Excelsior Shares on ASX 21 September 2018 New Spitfire Shares to commence trading on ASX on a deferred 24 September 2018 settlement basis Record Date for determining entitlements to the Scheme 5pm (Perth time) on 26 September Consideration 2018 Implementation Date for the Scheme and issue of the Scheme 3 October 2018 Consideration Dispatch of holding statements for Scheme Consideration 4 October 2018 New Spitfire Shares begin trading on ASX on a normal settlement 4 October 2018 basis Termination of official quotation of Excelsior Shares on ASX 5pm (Perth time) on 5 October 2018 (or as otherwise determined by ASX)

The merger of Excelsior and Spitfire will create a leading ASX-listed gold company with a diversified portfolio of exploration and development assets and a clear pathway to production in the highly prospective North Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia.

The merger will also allow the two companies to realise the strong synergies that exist between their neighbouring North Kalgoorlie gold projects, located 35-70km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia along the highly prospective Bardoc Tectonic Zone within an almost contiguous land-holding of ~200km2.

The merged entity will have a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource inventory of over 2.1Moz (refer to the ASX announcement dated 25 June 2018 and the Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2018), providing the critical mass required to accelerate development plans with the aim of becoming a recognised mid-tier gold producer.

Full particulars in respect of the implementation of the Scheme are set out in the Scheme Booklet. Copies of the Scheme Booklet are accessible fromwww.asx.com.au.

Excelsior will make further announcements in relation to the Scheme over the coming days, including confirmation of the Scheme implementation timetable once the Scheme has been approved by the Court.

Spitfire Materials Limited

Excelsior Gold Limited

For further information contact: INVESTORS: MEDIA: John Young, Spitfire Materials Limited Nicholas Read, Read Corporate Telephone: 0419 954 020 Telephone: 0419 929 046 Email:admin@spitfirematerials.com.au Email:info@readcorporate.com.au INVESTORS: Rowan Johnston, Excelsior Gold Limited Phone: 08 9335 7770 Email:admin@excelsiorgold.com.au

ANNEXURE A RESULTS OF SCHEME MEETING

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Excelsior is pleased to announce that, at the Scheme Meeting held at 11.00am (Perth time) on 19

September 2018, the following resolution in the Notice of Scheme Meeting was passed:

"That pursuant to and in accordance with section 411 of the Corporations Act, the scheme of arrangement proposed between Excelsior and Excelsior Shareholders, as contained in and more particularly described in the document of which the notice convening this meeting forms part, is approved (with or without modification as approved by the Federal

Court of Australia)."

Voting at the Scheme Meeting was conducted by a poll and the resolution was passed by both a majority in number of shareholders present and voting and by at least 75% of the votes cast on the resolution as required by section 411(4)(a)(ii) of the Corporations Act.

Proxies Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed 567,693,016 Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that the proxy is to: VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION 563,167,338 VOTE AT THE PROXY'S DISCRETION 2,324,118 VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION 2,010,560 ABSTAIN ON THE RESOLUTION 191,000 Voting The total number of votes cast in the poll: FOR THE RESOLUTION 565,491,456 (99.65%) AGAINST THE RESOLUTION 2,010,560 (0.35%) ABSTAINING ON THE RESOLUTION 191,000 Attendance (in person, or by proxy, attorney or corporate representative) Total number of shareholders present and voting at the Share Scheme Meeting 216 Total number of shareholders present at the Share Scheme Meeting who voted for the resolution 211 (97.69%) Total number of shareholders present at the Share Scheme Meeting who voted against the resolution 5 (2.31%)

