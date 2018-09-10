Log in
SPITFIRE MATERIALS LTD (SPI)
  Report  
Spitfire Materials : Change of Director's Interest Notice

09/10/2018 | 02:27am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity : Spitfire Materials Limited ABN : 40 125 578 743

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Young

Date of last notice

3 July 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Interest held by entities controlled by Mr John Young:

John Alexander Young and Cheryl Kaye Young

John Alexander Young and Cheryl Kaye Young

Cheryl Kaye Young

Date of change

7 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

20,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2,500,000 Class A Performance Rights 2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

3,200,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$233,600

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

23,200,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2,500,000 Class A Performance Rights 2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 00:26:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
John Alexander Young Managing Director & Director
Alan H. Boys Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Russell Paul Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Neil Gregory Biddle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPITFIRE MATERIALS LTD-40.00%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-14.77%31 262
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%25 365
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%13 094
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-32.98%9 162
BOLIDEN AB-17.89%6 835
