Spitfire Materials : Implementation of Merger for Spitfire and Excelsior Gold

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

3 OCTOBER 2018

UPDATE ON MERGER OF EXCELSIOR AND SPITFIRE

IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT CREATES

SUBSTANTIAL NEW ASX-LISTED GOLD COMPANY

Merged company set to fast-track development of the combined Bardoc Gold Project, WA

• Scheme of arrangement implemented, completing the merger of Spitfire and Excelsior.

• Trading of new Spitfire shares to commence on 4 October.

• Strong upcoming news-flow expected to include Resource and Project updates.

• Pre-Feasibility Study on combined Bardoc Gold Project underway.

Spitfire Materials Limited ("Spitfire") (ASX: SPI) and Excelsior Gold Limited ("Excelsior") (ASX: EXG) are pleased to announce that the scheme of arrangement between Excelsior and its shareholders

("Scheme"), as approved by Excelsior shareholders on 19 September 2018 and the Federal Court of

Australia on 21 September 2018, was implemented today.

As a result, Excelsior is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spitfire with the transaction resulting in the creation of a leading ASX-listed gold company with a diversified asset portfolio and clear pathway to production in the highly prospective North Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia. The merger provides the critical mass required to accelerate development plans with the aim of becoming a recognized mid-tier Australian gold producer.

Commenting on the scheme implementation, Spitfire Materials' Managing Director, Mr John Young, said: "This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Spitfire and Excelsior in the North Kalgoorlie region. We intend to hit the ground running, building on the extensive work which has been completed over the past few months within both companies.

"Investors can look forward to a Resource and Project update for the combined Bardoc Gold Project, as well as the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the combined project. With the merger implementation now behind us, we can get on with the job of building Australia's next significant mid-tier gold producer."

In accordance with the Scheme, Spitfire has issued 378,626,920 fully-paid new ordinary shares ("Shares") as consideration for the transfer of Excelsior shares to Spitfire under the Scheme. Out of those 378,626,920 Shares issued, 2,357,827 Shares were issued to the sale agent to sell on behalf of ineligible foreign and sale elected shareholders (refer to the Scheme Booklet that was dispatched by Excelsior on Friday, 17 August 2018, for further details).

Trading of these new Spitfire Shares will commence on 4 October 2018 on a normal settlement basis.

Spitfire Materials Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia

Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091www.spitfirematerials.com

Spitfire has also granted 6,340,580 unlisted options, each exercisable at $0.1104 on or before 24 November 2018, in consideration for the cancellation of all existing Excelsior options onissue.

Removal of Excelsior securities from quotation on the official list of the ASX is expected to occur at close of trading on ASX on 5 October 2018.

For further information contact:

Spitfire Materials Limited INVESTORS:

John Young, Spitfire Materials Limited Telephone: 0419 954 020

Email:admin@spitfirematerials.com.au

MEDIA:

Nicholas Read, Read Corporate Telephone: 0419 929 046

Email:info@readcorporate.com.au

Excelsior Gold Limited INVESTORS:

Rowan Johnston, Excelsior Gold Limited Phone: 08 6215 0090

Email:admin@excelsiorgold.com.au

PAGE 2 OF 2