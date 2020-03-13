Log in
Spitfire Oil Limited

SPITFIRE OIL LIMITED

(SRO)
Spitfire Oil : Annual General Meeting

03/13/2020
Regulatory Story
Annual General Meeting
Released 14:29 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 1421G
Spitfire Oil Limited
13 March 2020

Spitfire Oil Limited

8th Floor, Royal Trust House, 54 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6LX, United Kingdom Telephone: + 44 (0)20 7629 7774 Facsimile: + 44 (0)20 7629 7773

13th March 2020

Annual General Meeting

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Spitfire Oil Limited ('the Company') has been sent to shareholders and is available on the Company's web site on www.spitfireoil.com.

Further information

Spitfire Oil Limited

Mladen Ninkov - Chairman

Roger Goodwin - Director Telephone: +44(0)20 7629 7774

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited: Telephone: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Dominic Morley

Spitfire Oil Limited's shares are quoted on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange (symbol SRO)

The Company's news releases are available on the Company's web site: www.spitfireoil.com


Annual General Meeting - RNS

Spitfire Oil Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:34:05 UTC
