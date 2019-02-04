Log in
02/04/2019 | 12:16am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: splendid medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.02.2019 / 06:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

splendid medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 German: http://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 German: http://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 German: http://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen


04.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: splendid medien AG
Alsdorfer Str. 3
50933 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.splendidmedien.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

772037  04.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772037&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Income Statement Evolution
