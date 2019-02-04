splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: splendid medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

splendid medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 German: http://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 German: http://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 German: http://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

