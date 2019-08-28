Log in
splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/28/2019 | 06:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: splendid medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2019 / 12:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

splendid medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 German: http://splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen


28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: splendid medien AG
Alsdorfer Str. 3
50933 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.splendidmedien.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

864633  28.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
