SPLENDID MEDIEN AG

(SPM)
splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/24/2020 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: splendid medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
24.04.2020 / 16:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

splendid medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020
Address: https://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020
Address: https://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: splendid medien AG
Alsdorfer Str. 3
50933 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.splendidmedien.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1029733  24.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1029733&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
