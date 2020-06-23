Log in
SPLENDID MEDIEN AG

SPLENDID MEDIEN AG

(SPM)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06/23/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: splendid medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
splendid medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.06.2020 / 20:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

splendid medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 26, 2020
Address: https://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 26, 2020
Address: https://www.splendidmedien.com/de/berichte-analysen

23.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: splendid medien AG
Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F
50825 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.splendidmedien.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1077223  23.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1077223&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
