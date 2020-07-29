A Unified Security Operations Platform: Splunk Mission Control

Security is easy, right? Get yourself a patchwork of security point products meant to solve one or two specific problems, and your organization is safe from threats! Ah, if only it were that simple…

In reality, security operations are disjointed and complex. Security visibility and functionality (i.e. threat detection, investigation, containment and response capabilities) are often divided among a multitude of different security products (e.g. antivirus, next-gen firewall, EDR, SIEM, UEBA, SOAR). These security products lack seamless integration and common information models. Your security team is forced to do 'swivel chair security,' constantly pivoting between multiple security product management consoles to do their job. As a result, threat detection, investigation and response is slower, inefficient, and more prone to error. This creates gaps in your cybersecurity armor that attackers can exploit.

So how can you improve the efficiency, speed and effectiveness of your security, while making the most of your current security investments?

At Splunk, we want to reinvent security operations, and help you say goodbye to 'swivel chair security.' Splunk® Mission Control is a unified security operations platform that brings together your security data, analytics and operations under one common work surface. By modernizing and streamlining your security operations with this cloud-based platform, your security team can holistically manage security incidents across the entire security event lifecycle. You can detect, manage, investigate, hunt, contain and remediate threats - all from one place - resulting in faster, more efficient and more effective security operations. Simply plug in your Splunk security tools, and other existing security products, into Splunk Mission Control to achieve centralized visibility and control, without the need to pivot between multiple interfaces.

Today, we're excited to reveal the first iteration of this new way forward for security operations, with the general availability (GA) of Splunk Mission Control. At GA, Splunk Mission Control surfaces key SIEM functionalities by providing the foundational elements to perform advanced detection and investigation, streamline security operation processes, and gain visibility across your entire security infrastructure through powerful integrations.

The Analyst Queue receives real-time alerts, or notables, from Splunk Enterprise Security (ES) and other non-Splunk data sources. It contains context for each notable along with key visualizations such as a timeline, notables by status and severity, and more - providing you with a quick overview into your queue. This is the starting point for any analyst to begin an investigation.

An intuitive investigation UI provides you with one place to investigate, remediate, and collaborate as you work through a notable. With everything at the analyst's fingertips, there's no need to switch to different tabs, consoles, or interfaces - everything is contained within Splunk Mission Control.

Effective collaboration and communication is key to investigating and resolving any type of security threat. With integrated team messaging and the ability to assign notables and tasks to different team members, you and team members can easily collaborate to leverage each other's expertise and experience, provide or solicit feedback, and leave information on the progress of an investigation.



Response templates are customizable workbooks that follow your organization's standard operating procedures - guiding you and your security analysts through the specific workflow of investigating and containing an incident. It greatly accelerates the overall incident response process by reducing human error since many SOCs can have varying security processes set in place, leaving analysts to follow their own siloed processes when faced with an incident. Following your organization's workflow and processes with response templates are a great starting point for better, faster, and more consistent remediation.

Case management is fully integrated within Splunk Mission Control. At any point during an investigation, if you determine that a notable is a verified security event, you can upgrade it to a case and follow the operating procedures determined by your organization. Collect and analyze pieces of data, leave detailed notes, and upload files or evidence to tie to specific events and incidents - and because everything is contained within Splunk Mission Control, your security team can follow the audit trail for easy tracking.

Built-in auditability means there's no need to second guess the status of an event and allows for smooth shift turnover between analysts, or for managers who want to review the team's work so far. Analysts and managers can easily understand what has already happened in the investigation, such as activities from other analysts or automation actions performed on the notable, via the activity feed or a visual timeline. Anyone can add comments to the activity feed to solicit feedback from other analysts or leave comments about the work that you have done investigating a notable.



Splunk Search allows analysts to search for anything they need answers to of their data while performing an investigation - leaving no stone unturned, all without leaving the Splunk Mission Control interface. Using our Search Processing Language (SPL), analysts can use the same SPL commands they are familiar with to search across their data for insights and answers, no matter if it resides in your cloud or on-premises ES deployments. The transition between search and investigation is smooth and seamless.

Analytics from Splunk Enterprise Security surfaces even deeper context from our analytics-driven SIEM, helping you quickly spot potential patterns in events and artifacts without having to pivot back to your ES deployment.

Visibility across multiple ES instances all within Splunk Mission Control. If you have multiple ES deployments - whether they be in the cloud or on-premises - you now have the ability to bring all notables from your instances together in one place, making it easier to gain full visibility across your environment.

Flexible and customizable dashboards are powered by Splunk Search. You may choose to show any relevant data that evaluates the overall health across your complete Splunk security infrastructure or build dashboards to assist in investigations.



With Splunk Mission Control, security analysts can collaborate seamlessly while investigating and containing threats - all from one common work surface. SOC managers can confidently ensure team efficiency by doing more with less. CISOs can easily evaluate the company's overall security posture and determine future strategic plans for the organization.

Splunk Mission Control is an industry-first security operations platform that will bring security efficiency, visibility, and collaboration to a new level. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We look forward to continuously innovating and delivering on our vision of bringing together data, analytics and operations via a common work surface with more exciting innovations in the coming months!

If you are interested in Splunk Mission Control, please sign up here.

Happy Splunking!

- Alexa and Kelly