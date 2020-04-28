Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Splunk Inc.    SPLK

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/28 03:28:10 pm
131.14 USD   -1.11%
02:43pREMOTE WORK : Splunk TV
PU
12:28pSPLUNK IS LAMBDA READY : Announcing a New Partnership with AWS
PU
04/27PROTECTING YOUR ASSETS : It's Not Just About Servers and Laptops!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Remote Work: Splunk TV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 02:43pm EDT
Share:
By Jesse Chor April 28, 2020

For many of us, the sudden en-masse work-from home revolution has been an unexpected challenge. Our normal work patterns have been upended, and we've traded our perfectly tailored ergonomic office setups for kitchen tables and sofas. Our routines and patterns have been thrown out the window. We may start feeling distant, isolated, and disconnected.

This is a new challenge for those with jobs that require us to be always connected, like folks whose role it is to monitor, protect, and act to keep IT systems and business online and functional. It's especially challenging for people in SOCs and NOCs who are responsible for crucial backend systems and need visibility and monitoring at all times. Not having access to standard equipment that exists in their work standard office environment like dedicated monitors and TVs exacerbates this challenge.

Splunk Can Help

Splunk TV, our free-to use Apple TV app, is the best way to view your Splunk Dashboards on a TV and help alleviate some of the remote work challenges. It's more cost effective than using a dedicated laptop or desktop. Splunk TV is a read-only experience, providing secure access to your data instead of leaving a logged-in machine unattended. In addition, it provides a much nicer user experience as there's no need to awkwardly string HDMI cords up the wall to your TV, and barely-visible, poorly-sized web dashboards on your large screens are a thing of the past.

The vast majority of us already have a TV in our living room, and many of us have Apple TVs as well. Simply download the Splunk TV app for free from the Apple TV app store, register through the Splunk Cloud Gateway app on your Splunk instance, and get all your critical dashboards right to the comfort of your own living room.

Dashboard Groups

Do you have more than one dashboard you care about and missing your multi-screen setup at work? The Dashboard Groups feature in Splunk TV should help, as you can view a slideshow of several dashboards at once with a hands-free experience that gets you all the data you need, and provides visibility on all the dashboards you care about.

Zoom + Splunk TV

To enhance team collaboration:

  • Embed a link to a Zoom meeting in a QR code,
  • Insert as an image into your dashboard built with the Splunk Dashboards Beta app
  • Team members can then scan the code on the dashboard using their phone, and jump straight into a call to discuss what's going on or fight any fires that may come up

No more scrambling to find room IDs, joining the wrong meeting, or leaving someone off the invite. This helps to improve tighter team collaboration in remote work environments.

The WFHOC

With Splunk TV and Zoom, you can stay connected and informed, even if you're still in your pajamas. It's the WFHOC.

Have Splunk but don't have our mobile app?

Don't have Splunk but want to give it a try? Download free for 30 days here.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 18:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPLUNK INC.
02:43pREMOTE WORK : Splunk TV
PU
12:28pSPLUNK IS LAMBDA READY : Announcing a New Partnership with AWS
PU
04/27PROTECTING YOUR ASSETS : It's Not Just About Servers and Laptops!
PU
04/27SPLUNK : SignalFx) Named a Visionary in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Applic..
BU
04/24REMOTE WORK INSIGHTS : Behold! I Am Now the CTO of My Household
PU
04/24SPLUNK : The Launch of Splunk Ideas
PU
04/24SPLUNK : How Efficiency Depends on Observability
PU
04/08SPLUNK : How Do I Add COVID (or Any) Threat Intelligence From the Internet to Sp..
PU
04/07SPLUNK : Key Steps to Creating a Data Culture
PU
04/02SPLUNK : Recapping the Splunk for CMMC Solution Launch
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 555 M
EBIT 2021 8,54 M
Net income 2021 -696 M
Debt 2021 631 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,6x
P/E ratio 2022 -52,9x
EV / Sales2021 8,48x
EV / Sales2022 6,45x
Capitalization 21 035 M
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 156,46  $
Last Close Price 132,61  $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-11.46%21 035
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.37%1 323 832
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.141.92%45 924
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.20%37 273
SEA LIMITED37.59%25 793
SYNOPSYS INC.10.73%23 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group