Splunk : Announces Proposed Private Placement of $1.7 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes

Splunk Inc. (Nasdaq: SPLK) today announced that it intends to offer,
subject to market conditions and other factors, $850 million principal
amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 notes”) and $850
million principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025
notes,” and together with the 2023 notes, the “notes”) in a private
placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under
the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Splunk
also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to
purchase up to an additional $127.5 million principal amount of 2023
notes and up to an additional $127.5 million principal amount of 2025
notes.
The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Splunk and will accrue
interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible
into cash, shares of Splunk’s common stock or a combination of cash and
shares of Splunk’s common stock, at Splunk’s election. The interest
rate, initial conversion rate, repurchase or redemption rights and other
terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the
offering.
Splunk intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to
pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. Splunk
intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and
other general corporate purposes. Splunk may also use a portion of the
net proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies,
solutions or businesses that complement its business, although it has no
commitments to enter into any such acquisitions or investments at this
time. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase
additional notes, Splunk expects to use a portion of the net proceeds
from the sale of the additional notes to enter into additional capped
call transactions as described below. Splunk intends to use the
remainder of the net proceeds from the sale of the additional notes for
working capital and other general corporate purposes.
In connection with the pricing of the notes, Splunk expects to enter
into capped call transactions relating to each series of notes with one
or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or
other financial institutions (the “option counterparties”). The capped
call transactions relating to the 2023 notes are expected generally to
offset the potential dilution to Splunk’s common stock upon any
conversion of the 2023 notes and/or offset any cash payments Splunk is
required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted 2023
notes, as the case may be, with such offset subject to a cap based on a
cap price. The capped call transactions relating to the 2025 notes are
expected generally to offset the potential dilution to Splunk’s common
stock upon any conversion of 2025 notes and/or offset any cash payments
Splunk is required to make in excess of the principal amount of
converted 2025 notes, as the case may be, with such offset subject to a
cap based on a cap price. If, however, the market price per share of
Splunk’s common stock, as measured under the terms of the capped call
transactions, exceeds the relevant cap price of the capped call
transactions, there would nevertheless be dilution and/or there would
not be an offset of such potential cash payments, in each case, to the
extent that such market price exceeds such cap price. In addition, to
the extent any observation period for any converted notes does not
correspond to the period during which the market price of Splunk’s
common stock is measured under the terms of the related capped call
transactions, there could also be dilution and/or a reduced offset of
any such cash payments as a result of the different measurement periods.
If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional
notes, Splunk expects to enter into additional capped call transactions
with the option counterparties with respect to the relevant series of
notes as to which the option was exercised.
In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call
transactions, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates
may purchase shares of Splunk’s common stock and/or enter into various
derivative transactions with respect to Splunk’s common stock
concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes, including
with certain investors in the notes. This activity could increase (or
reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Splunk’s common
stock or the notes at that time.
In addition, Splunk expects that the option counterparties or their
respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into
or unwinding various derivatives with respect to Splunk’s common stock
and/or purchasing or selling Splunk’s common stock or other securities
of Splunk in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the
notes and prior to the maturity of each series of notes (and are likely
to do so on each exercise date for the capped call transactions, which
are expected to occur during each 30 trading day period beginning on the
31st scheduled trading day prior to the maturity date of each series of
notes, or following any termination of any portion of the capped call
transactions in connection with any repurchase, redemption or early
conversion of the notes). This activity could also cause or prevent an
increase or a decrease in the market price of Splunk’s common stock or
the notes, which could affect a noteholder’s ability to convert its
notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation
period related to a conversion of either series of notes, this could
affect the amount and value of the consideration that a noteholder will
receive upon conversion of such series of notes.
Neither the notes, nor any shares of Splunk’s common stock issuable upon
conversion of the notes, have been registered under the Securities Act
or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be
offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable
securities laws.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer,
solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns machine data into answers.
Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning
to solve their toughest IT, Internet of Things and security challenges.
Splunk, Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data,
Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light and SPL are trademarks and registered
trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All
other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their
respective owners. © 2018 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based
on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently
available to management. Forward-looking statements include statements
concerning the proposed terms of the notes and the capped call
transactions, the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering
of the notes and capped call transactions and the anticipated use of
proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements include all
statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms
such as “believe,” “could,” “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “potential,”
“will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ
from Splunk’s plans. These risks include, but are not limited to, market
risks, trends and conditions, and those risks included in the section
titled “Risk Factors” in Splunk’s Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 and other filings that Splunk makes
from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website
at www.sec.gov.
In addition, forward-looking statements contained in this press release
are based on assumptions that Splunk believes to be reasonable as of
this date. Except as required by law, Splunk assumes no obligation to
update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information,
future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
