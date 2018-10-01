Splunk : Expands Partner Program at .conf18

Splunk Delivers Partner Success Through Continued Program Innovations

.conf18 -– Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), delivering actions and outcomes from the world of data, today announced Partner+ Program innovations and enhancements to the expanding partner ecosystem. The Partner+ Program provides support and investments to drive the success of more than 1,600 Splunk partners around the world, including global system integrators, distributors, value-added resellers, technology alliance partners, OEMs and managed service providers.

“Splunk continues to invest in our partner’s success through our Partner+ Program,” said Susan St. Ledger, President, Worldwide Field Operations, Splunk. “We are committed to delivering business outcomes no matter the organization, team or dataset, working with our partners leveraging the natural chaos of the world of data to drive insight and value for customers. Our strong relationships exist due to the investment and enhancements made in the past year through increased partner engagement.”

“Our strategic partnerships with premier technology companies have been central to our success. No single technology exemplifies this success more than Splunk,” said Jim Sallusto, Senior Managing Director, RTP Technology Corporation. “Since becoming a partner in 2014, our growth with Splunk has been significant and has allowed RTP to leverage our entire portfolio to provide turnkey solutions to our customers. Splunk’s partner programs and tools, coupled with the attentive support from the partner teams have only strengthened our relationship. We look forward to our continued and growing success with Splunk in the future.”

Formed in July 2017 the enhanced Partner+ Portal lets Splunk partners manage, grow, train and execute their Splunk business through a comprehensive experience. In the past year, the portal had more than 200,000 user logins, more than double the previous year. Recent Partner+ Portal enhancements include expanded single sign-on for easy access to partner tools, automated not-for-resale software delivery, a joint business planning tool and expanded business planning and reporting available to partners. A monthly enhancement cadence was also introduced, providing partners with new features on a continuing basis.

“As a long-standing partner in Europe and the first Elite Splunk Partner in the Benelux region, we had direct benefit from new developments in the Splunk Partner+ Program,” said Harry Kloosterman, CEO, SMT. “The new Partner+ Portal is a great addition and gives sales and technical staff direct access to relevant information, which is key in driving success to our business.”

Further Partner+ Program enhancements and investments include:

Introduced at the Global Partner Summit 2018, the Distribution Program went live in August 2018 and provides a global program framework, along with pay-for-performance incentives.

went live in August 2018 and provides a global program framework, along with pay-for-performance incentives. An expanded global Rebate Incentive that improves offerings to partners, including sales engineer training and new logo rebates, demonstrating Splunk increasing investment in partners.

that improves offerings to partners, including sales engineer training and new logo rebates, demonstrating Splunk increasing investment in partners. An upgrade to the Splunk Certification Program that includes all new exam content, three new certifications and a more secure exam platform.

that includes all new exam content, three new certifications and a more secure exam platform. Investment in new program tracks, including OEM and System Integrators (SIs). The OEM track will enable software developers and solution providers to embed Splunk’s powerful platform into their products to enable turnkey reporting, data forensics and big data analytics. The System Integrator track will enable SIs to build vertical solutions on Splunk. Both programs will launch at Global Partner Summit 2019.

“By partnering with a leading vendor in the marketplace with a strong understanding of information IT and security like Splunk, SecureWare's team is able to provide clients with the necessary advice they require to protect themselves from the ever-changing threat landscape,” said Adam Barker, Technical Director, SecureWare. “We have been a passionate Splunk Elite partner since 2010. It was clear at the start of our partnership how many customer problems we could easily solve with Splunk, and we were excited by the opportunities and customer outcomes it would bring. Fast forward eight years and Splunk has become the platform that we build all of our other solutions on.”

Thanks to Our .conf18 Zetta and Peta Sponsors

.conf18 is an opportunity to see the strength of the Splunk partner ecosystem in action. There will be 1,300 partner attendees at .conf18, making it the biggest gathering of Splunk partners ever. Splunk appreciates the support from all our sponsors. Accenture is our Zetta sponsor. AWS, Carahsoft, Cisco, Dell EMC and ReliaQuest are Peta sponsors this year.

