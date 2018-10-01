Splunk : Expands Partner Program at .conf18

.conf18 -– Splunk
Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), delivering actions and outcomes from the world
of data, today announced Partner+ Program innovations and enhancements
to the expanding partner ecosystem. The Partner+ Program provides
support and investments to drive the success of more than 1,600 Splunk
partners around the world, including global system integrators,
distributors, value-added resellers, technology alliance partners, OEMs
and managed service providers.
“Splunk continues to invest in our partner’s success through our
Partner+ Program,” said Susan St. Ledger, President, Worldwide Field
Operations, Splunk. “We are committed to delivering business outcomes no
matter the organization, team or dataset, working with our partners
leveraging the natural chaos of the world of data to drive insight and
value for customers. Our strong relationships exist due to the
investment and enhancements made in the past year through increased
partner engagement.”
“Our strategic partnerships with premier technology companies have been
central to our success. No single technology exemplifies this success
more than Splunk,” said Jim Sallusto, Senior Managing Director, RTP
Technology Corporation. “Since becoming a partner in 2014, our growth
with Splunk has been significant and has allowed RTP to leverage our
entire portfolio to provide turnkey solutions to our customers. Splunk’s
partner programs and tools, coupled with the attentive support from the
partner teams have only strengthened our relationship. We look forward
to our continued and growing success with Splunk in the future.”
Formed in July 2017 the enhanced Partner+ Portal lets Splunk partners
manage, grow, train and execute their Splunk business through a
comprehensive experience. In the past year, the portal had more than
200,000 user logins, more than double the previous year. Recent Partner+
Portal enhancements include expanded single sign-on for easy access to
partner tools, automated not-for-resale software delivery, a joint
business planning tool and expanded business planning and reporting
available to partners. A monthly enhancement cadence was also
introduced, providing partners with new features on a continuing basis.
“As a long-standing partner in Europe and the first Elite Splunk Partner
in the Benelux region, we had direct benefit from new developments in
the Splunk Partner+ Program,” said Harry Kloosterman, CEO, SMT. “The new
Partner+ Portal is a great addition and gives sales and technical staff
direct access to relevant information, which is key in driving success
to our business.”
Further Partner+ Program enhancements and investments include:
-
Introduced at the Global Partner Summit 2018, the Distribution
Program went live in August 2018 and provides a global
program framework, along with pay-for-performance incentives.
-
An expanded global Rebate Incentive that improves offerings to
partners, including sales engineer training and new logo rebates,
demonstrating Splunk increasing investment in partners.
-
An upgrade to the Splunk Certification Program that includes
all new exam content, three new certifications and a more secure exam
platform.
-
Investment in new program tracks, including OEM and System
Integrators (SIs). The OEM track will enable software developers
and solution providers to embed Splunk’s powerful platform into their
products to enable turnkey reporting, data forensics and big data
analytics. The System Integrator track will enable SIs to build
vertical solutions on Splunk. Both programs will launch at Global
Partner Summit 2019.
“By partnering with a leading vendor in the marketplace with a strong
understanding of information IT and security like Splunk, SecureWare's
team is able to provide clients with the necessary advice they require
to protect themselves from the ever-changing threat landscape,” said
Adam Barker, Technical Director, SecureWare. “We have been a passionate
Splunk Elite partner since 2010. It was clear at the start of our
partnership how many customer problems we could easily solve with
Splunk, and we were excited by the opportunities and customer outcomes
it would bring. Fast forward eight years and Splunk has become the
platform that we build all of our other solutions on.”
Thanks to Our .conf18 Zetta and Peta Sponsors
.conf18
is an opportunity to see the strength of the Splunk partner ecosystem in
action. There will be 1,300 partner attendees at .conf18, making it the
biggest gathering of Splunk partners ever. Splunk appreciates the
support from all our sponsors. Accenture is our Zetta sponsor. AWS,
Carahsoft, Cisco, Dell EMC and ReliaQuest are Peta sponsors this year.
