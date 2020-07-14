Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Splunk Inc.    SPLK

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Splunk : How to Modernize Your Security Operations Center (SOC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:51pm EDT
Share:
By Amy Heng July 14, 2020

In an evolving world, the modernization of the security operations center (SOC) is pivotal to the success of digital transformation initiatives. Security teams, however, are facing a shortage of cybersecurity professionals and struggling to detect and prioritize high-priority threats.

Analysts in data-driven organizations can combat these issues by bringing people, process and technology together. This winning combination allows analysts to gain more meaningful insights and take purposeful action, modernizing their SOC and maximizing efficiency and productivity. Here are some highlights from a recent webinar series of real customers' insights on their SOC transformation journey.

Architect a Common Worksurface for all SOC Team Members

Modern security operations require all members of the SOC team to have a common worksurface. Customers, like Intel, have created a common worksurface within the Splunk platform by combining people, technology and data. This single-source of truth reduced the number of consoles to perform analysis, allowing for faster detection, response and remediation. From threat hunting to vulnerability management, all SOC team members benefit from search capabilities, visualizations, and more advanced capabilities like automation.

By centralizing data collection for analysis, customers gain critical business insights beyond security. These insights can be operationalized for different teams, allowing analysts to effectively monitor, analyze and investigate for security, uptime, performance and access. To increase the effectiveness of detections, Splunk customers can take advantage of the Common Information Model (CIM), which provides a predictable field schema regardless of data source and helps standardize fields when onboarding data.

Automate the Mundane to Focus on Critical Issues

Successful SOC teams focus on automating event volumes and eliminating time-consuming, mundane tasks, freeing up analysts to target more mission-critical tasks. Splunk Phantom improves the speed of detection, event triaging and response times, while also strengthening defenses by integrating existing security infrastructure. Starbucks uses Phantom to automate and block 92 million emails per month from over 200,000 endpoints, reducing their event volume by 91%. Tickets are created for investigations that require action and sent to analysts to resolve before the risks spread.

Automation in security operations allows organizations to scale operations and increase efficiency. For example, Phantom's ability to programmatically triage and contextualize events means analysts are not digging for information to respond to security threats. And with a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, automating the processing of low-fidelity alerts reduces analyst burnout and allows for better work-life balance.

Catch More Security Operations Insights

This was only a glimpse of two customers' from our recent SOC Modernization webinar series and their journey to modernizing their security operations. Organizations can accelerate their digital transformation initiatives throughout their business with Splunk through the ability to detect, respond and adapt at machine speeds. Intel and Starbucks' stories, and many others, were gathered from Splunk's .conf19.

To keep learning and applying security insights to your own organization, don't forget to join us for .conf20 this October to advance your security knowledge.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 18:50:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SPLUNK INC.
02:51pSPLUNK : How to Modernize Your Security Operations Center (SOC)
PU
07/02Top-performing U.S. equity funds this year are betting on a transformed world
RE
06/23SPLUNK REMOTE WORK INSIGHTS : Expanding Insights into Video Conferencing Operati..
PU
06/23SPLUNK : Leading Industry Analyst Firm Ranks Splunk First in ITOM Market Share R..
BU
06/22SPLUNK : How to Introduce Yourself to Machine Learning
PU
06/18SPLUNK : Infrastructure as a Competitive Advantage - Tips for Managing Trading O..
PU
06/12SPLUNK INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10SPLUNK : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
06/05SPLUNK INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
06/03SPLUNK : Announces Pricing of Upsized $1.1 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Offe..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 427 M - -
Net income 2021 -775 M - -
Net Debt 2021 491 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 456 M 31 456 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 194,11 $
Last Close Price 198,00 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.32.20%31 456
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.49%1 570 303
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.282.57%73 431
SEA LIMITED182.57%53 754
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.20%44 321
SYNOPSYS INC.39.48%29 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group