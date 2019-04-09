Splunk : UK Councils Improve Security and Citizen Privacy With Splunk

Splunk
Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), delivering actions and outcomes from the world
of data, today announced that the Orbis Partnership is using its Splunk®
Enterprise and Splunk Enterprise Security (ES) products to protect
itself from cyber attacks. Orbis, a partnership which brings together
three local councils in Southeast England, spans across 550 sites and
delivers services including finance, procurement and human resources to
over 20,000 users.
Orbis standardized on Splunk ES to identify security incidents early,
reducing costs and limiting potential damage. For example, when the
WannaCry attack occurred, the councils quickly detected infected devices
and removed them from the network to prevent it spreading further.
Splunk ES provides Orbis with a flexible, centralized view of its
security, compliance and IT operational needs, while at the same time
granting each council ownership and control over its own data. The new
security information and event management (SIEM) solution across Surrey
County, East Sussex County and Brighton & Hove City Councils replaces a
variety of previously used SIEM solutions. To learn more about how Orbis
uses Splunk Enterprise and Splunk ES to bolster security and information
governance, read the full case
study.
“The Splunk platform fundamentally underpins Orbis’ compliance strategy.
By automating the collection, search, alerts and reporting of logs and
machine data, it’s become easier than ever to build a full audit trail,”
said Morgan Rees, Technical Delivery Manager at Orbis. “Splunk
Enterprise Security provides us with both confidence and flexibility
when handling the general public’s personal data or interacting with
other government bodies such as the Public Services Network and National
Health Service.”
Beyond security, Orbis is using Splunk Enterprise to quickly identify
and resolve IT faults, as well as minimize downtime and disruption of
important government services such as social care, waste and road
management. The Splunk platform has also helped drive deeper
collaboration within the Orbis partnership, sharing machine data and
associated insights with multiple departments to speed up escalations
and address the root cause.
“With public sector finances coming under increasing pressure,
government organizations demand cost effective solutions that benefit
their constituents,” said Richard Timperlake, vice president of EMEA
sales, Splunk. “The Orbis Partnership is a great example of how a single
software platform can have widespread benefits across different parts of
an organization. Not only are the councils now better protected, they
have also reduced costs through tool consolidation.”
For more information on Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Enterprise
Security, visit the Splunk
website.
About Orbis
Orbis is a Public Sector Partnership, consisting of approximately 2,000
staff that was formally created between East Sussex County Council and
Surrey County Council in April 2015 with Brighton & Hove City Council
joining as the final founding partner in May 2017. The purpose is to
deliver greater value to the partner councils, residents and customers
by generating efficiencies and exploiting the benefits of sharing
people, resources and technology.
About Splunk Inc.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations ask questions, get
answers, take actions and achieve business outcomes from their data.
Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning
to monitor, investigate and act on all forms of business, IT, security,
and Internet of Things data. Join millions of passionate users and try Splunk
for free today.
Splunk, Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data,
Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light and SPL are trademarks and registered
trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All
other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their
respective owners. © 2019 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005081/en/