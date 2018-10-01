Splunk : conf18 Hits Max Capacity with Record-Breaking Growth

Nearly 10,000 Attendees Expected to See Company Roll Out the Biggest Wave of Innovation in Splunk History

.conf18 -- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), delivering actions and outcomes from the world of data, today announced double-digit growth of .conf18 registrations. Nearly 10,000 people are expected to attend the event, which is being held October 1-4, 2018 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando.

At .conf18, Splunk will reveal the biggest wave of innovation in the company’s history during one of its most transformative years. Splunk was recognized by Forbes in the Digital 100 as the ninth most important public company in the world shaping the digital economy. Splunk has more than 280 U.S. patents, the most recent entitled “Machine-generated traffic detection (beaconing)” (U.S. Patent No. 10,069,849), and the company has more than 500 additional pending patent applications for innovations that will help customers take action and achieve business outcomes from data.

“The exponential growth at .conf18 parallels our drive to continually evolve as a company, pushing the limits on technological innovation to accelerate the business outcomes our customers can achieve with data,” said Susan St. Ledger, President, Worldwide Field Operations, Splunk. “.conf18 will be our largest users’ conference ever, allowing our ecosystem of customers, partners and community members to connect on a level that’s never before been possible. I am looking forward to welcoming everyone to Orlando and showing them what’s next with product innovation at Splunk.”

With approximately 1,300 partners in attendance, 70+ different sponsors, more than 300 technical sessions and over 200 customer presentations, .conf18 is bringing together IT, security, IoT and business professionals who know the value of their data. The monumental user conference is fully stocked with translators, live-streaming events, real-time Q&A forums with Splunk executives and more to engage attendees and to ensure global representation and inclusion continue to be part of the .conf DNA.

Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk, will deliver his vision for Splunk’s future in the keynote address on Tuesday, October 2, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. ET at the ESPN Arena and will be joined on stage by Tim Tully, Splunk Chief Technology Officer, to reveal significant updates across Splunk’s product portfolio. Steve Wozniak, Silicon Valley icon and philanthropist, will participate on Thursday, October 4, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. ET at the ESPN Arena in a fireside chat.

For those who want to be a part of the exciting event, but can’t make the trip to Orlando, they can live stream day 1 and 2 of the keynotes at the .conf18 website and follow along on Splunk’s social channels via #splunkconf18. A majority of the sessions will also be recorded and posted to the .conf website, allowing viewers to learn about the latest Splunk products and innovations spanning IT, security, developer, artificial intelligence and machine learning, mobile and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology revealed at .conf18.

On the event floor, Splunk is putting its products at the forefront by Splunking data in real time for all attendees to see. Splunk is showing off the many creative uses of the Splunk platform by providing insight into attendee engagement, along with numerous ways to utilize this data and more with one-on-one experiential learning.

The fun doesn’t stop there, to accommodate the mass volume of attendees, Splunk is renting out Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ at Universal Orlando Resort™ to embrace the Splunk culture and celebrate a week of innovation. Guests will get the chance to ride roller coasters, experience attractions and network with other Splunk attendees at this private Splunk event.

