Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Splunk Inc.    SPLK

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Splunk : to Announce Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results on November 21, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:01am EST

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, will report results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2019 on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Splunk Investor Relations website.

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (866) 501-1535 in the U.S. or (216) 672-5582 from international locations. In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk> and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2019 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPLUNK INC.
08:01aSPLUNK : to Announce Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results on November 21, 2019
BU
10/24SPLUNK : Cloud Attains FedRAMP Authorization
AQ
10/24SPLUNK : Brings the Power of Monitoring, AIOps and Observability to its Data-to-..
AQ
10/24SPLUNK : Mission Control Takes Off, Supercharging the Security Operations Center
AQ
10/24SPLUNK : Data-to-Everything Platform Increases Scale and Speed; Over 18,000 Cust..
AQ
10/24SPLUNK : Announces Investment in Zonehaven
AQ
10/22SPLUNK : Brings the Power of Monitoring, AIOps and Observability to its Data-to-..
BU
10/22SPLUNK : Mission Control Takes Off, Supercharging the Security Operations Center
BU
10/22SPLUNK : Cloud Attains FedRAMP Authorization
BU
10/22SPLUNK : Data-to-Everything Platform Increases Scale and Speed; Over 18,000 Cust..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 315 M
EBIT 2020 332 M
Net income 2020 -288 M
Finance 2020 722 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -64,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -86,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,89x
EV / Sales2021 6,49x
Capitalization 19 001 M
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 148,08  $
Last Close Price 123,11  $
Spread / Highest target 62,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham V. Smith Independent Chairman
Ammar Maraqa Vice President-Business Operations & Strategy
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.17.42%19 001
MICROSOFT CORPORATION41.50%1 096 412
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.51%29 876
SYNOPSYS61.56%20 454
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.50.60%18 373
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.27.51%14 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group