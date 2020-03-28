Splunk : to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO - November 25, 2015 - Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the leading software platform for real-time Operational Intelligence, today announced that Splunk executives Godfrey Sullivan, Chairman; Doug Merritt, President and CEO; and Dave Conte, chief financial officer; will be presenting at Credit Suisse's 19th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

Sullivan, Merritt and Conte will host a company discussion beginning at 10:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday, December 1, 2015, immediately followed by a question and answer session. Interested parties may access an audio-only webcast of the discussion as well as the question and answer session via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.splunk.com/events.cfm.