Splunk : to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Conference

Press Release
Splunk Inc. to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Conference
SAN FRANCISCO - November 25, 2015 - Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the leading software platform for real-time Operational Intelligence, today announced that Splunk executives Godfrey Sullivan, Chairman; Doug Merritt, President and CEO; and Dave Conte, chief financial officer; will be presenting at Credit Suisse's 19th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.
Sullivan, Merritt and Conte will host a company discussion beginning at 10:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday, December 1, 2015, immediately followed by a question and answer session. Interested parties may access an audio-only webcast of the discussion as well as the question and answer session via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.splunk.com/events.cfm.
About Splunk Inc
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the market-leading platform that powers Operational Intelligence. We pioneer innovative, disruptive solutions that make machine data accessible, usable and valuable to everyone. More than 10,000 customers in over 100 countries use Splunk software and cloud services to make business, government and education more efficient, secure and profitable. Join hundreds of thousands of passionate users by trying Splunk solutions for free: http://www.splunk.com/free-trials.
For more information, please contact:
Media Contact Information:
Tom Stilwell
Splunk Inc.
press@splunk.com
Investor Contact Heading:
Ken Tinsley
Splunk Inc.
IR@splunk.com
Splunk, Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data, Hunk, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light, SPL and Splunk MINT are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2015 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Splunk Inc. published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 07:12:01 UTC