SPLUNK INC

SPLK
08/21 04:00:00 pm
128.46 USD   +1.37%
04:36pSPLUNK : to buy cloud software firm SignalFx in $1 billion deal
RE
04:15pSPLUNK : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:03pSPLUNK INC. : Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
Splunk : to buy cloud software firm SignalFx in $1 billion deal

08/21/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

(Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc on Wednesday said it would acquire privately held SignalFx, which makes software for the cloud, in a cash and stock deal for about $1.05 billion (£865.77 million).

Splunk shares rose 7.4% to $137.99 in extended trade.

Splunk hopes the deal will boost its capabilities by allowing its customers to use SignalFx products to monitor their data centres and applications in real-time.

"The acquisition of SignalFx squarely puts Splunk in position as a leader in monitoring and observability at massive scale," Splunk's Chief Executive Officer Doug Merritt said in a statement.

He added the deal would give customers one platform that can monitor the "entire enterprise application lifecycle."

The company expects the deal, which is 60% cash and 40% in Splunk common stock, to close in the second half of fiscal 2020.

Separately, Splunk reported a second-quarter loss of $100.87 million, compared with a loss of $103.50 million last year, hurt by higher operating expenses.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K. L.; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 265 M
EBIT 2020 322 M
Net income 2020 -317 M
Finance 2020 1 217 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -63,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -106x
EV / Sales2020 7,86x
EV / Sales2021 6,38x
Capitalization 19 030 M
Chart SPLUNK INC
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 149,87  $
Last Close Price 126,72  $
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Godfrey R. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Ammar Maraqa Vice President-Business Operations & Strategy
David F. Conte CFO, Principal Accounting Officer& Senior VP
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC20.86%19 030
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.27%1 048 036
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.74%34 265
SYNOPSYS54.25%19 481
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.60.07%19 272
OKTA INC106.49%15 037
