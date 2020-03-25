Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spok Holdings, Inc.    SPOK

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPOK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Palogic Value Management, LP : Issues Letter to SPOK Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:35am EDT

DALLAS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Palogic Value Fund, LP, a stockholder of approximately 800,000 shares, or 4.3% of the shares outstanding of SPOK Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SPOK) ("SPOK" or "the "Company),  Palogic Value Management, LP announced today that it sent the following letter to the Board of Directors of SPOK prior to the market close on March 24, 2020. 

PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT, LP

March 24, 2020

Board of Directors
SPOK Holdings, Inc
6850 Versar Center, Suite 420
Springfield, Virginia 22151-4148

To the Board of Directors:

We are extremely encouraged by the unsolicited offer presented to the Company from B. Riley Financial dated March 16, 2020.

In light of this proposal and our longstanding view that the Company will never realize its full strategic value in the public markets, we request the board immediately announce the formation of a special committee to oversee a thorough and transparent sale process.  We believe that the largest shareholder representative on the board should chair the newly formed strategic committee.  The only conclusion to this process that we will support is a transaction to sell the company at the highest price received.

We believe the B. Riley Financial proposal should serve as a floor, and we expect significant strategic interest to emerge once a full and transparent sale process commences.  As an equity shareholder for over six years, we are convinced that fair value for shareholders will only be realized through the sale of the Company to a strategic partner who provides the scale and scope needed to capitalize on the large investment the Company has made into its software unit.  Unfortunately, we have lost faith in the Company's ability to maximize our investment on their own given declining corporate profitability and extremely limited visibility following years of significant software unit spend.

We look forward to a timely and successful conclusion to the sale process.

Regards,

Rob Peters  

Ryan Vardeman           

Scott Williams

Principal 

Principal                        

Principal

Palogic Value Management, LP



About Palogic Value Management, LP

Since its formation in 2006, Palogic Value Management, LP has specialized in investing in small cap securities.

Contact:

Ryan Vardeman, Principal
pr@palogicfund.com
(214) 871-2700

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palogic-value-management-lp-issues-letter-to-spok-holdings-inc-board-of-directors-301029422.html

SOURCE Palogic Value Management, LP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
08:35aPALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT, LP : Issues Letter to SPOK Holdings, Inc. Board of Dir..
PR
03/24SPOK HOLDINGS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/24SPOK : Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects B. Riley's Unsolicited Proposal
BU
03/19SPOK HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
03/19SPOK :  Spok Appoints Christine Cournoyer to Board of Directors
BU
03/17SPOK HOLDINGS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/17SPOK : Confirms Receipt of Letter From B. Riley Financial
BU
03/13SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11SPOK HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03SPOK : Features the Power of Standards-Based Interoperability at HIMSS20
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group