Spok : 4 Ways to Make a Difference at HIMSS19

January 29, 2019

We've done a ton of recruiting at Spok over the past couple of years, particularly within our product engineering team to take the Spok Care Connect® platform to the next level (more on that in a minute). When I came aboard as Chief Technology Officer at Spok just over a year ago, I quickly formed an elevator pitch in my head for recruiting the best and brightest to a relatively small health IT company in the Midwest.

It turned out that I didn't need to spend much time telling top candidates about the leading-edge technologies we're using in product engineering, or just how many flavors of coffee are available in the breakrooms.

All I had to say was: 'You'll be making a difference in patient care.'

That purpose has deeply driven all 600+ of us here at Spok, and increasingly defined us as an organization. So, I'd like to tell you a few of the ways we are making a difference, as well as how you can make a difference, at HIMSS19, Feb. 11-15, in Orlando, Florida.

1. Advance Clinical Outcomes With Standards-Based Interoperability

The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase ™ is the most heavily trafficked area of the exhibit floor, and for good reason. It's the only place where you can get a front row seat to demonstrations occurring every 30 minutes that allow you to engage in the interoperability story of an individual-a caregiver, patient, or clinician. Leading technology vendors join forces to show you the information exchange at play and the difference that it makes in real-world patient use cases-treating pediatric cancer, cardiac patient and referral management, and safe medication practice, as a few examples.

The Showcase is also home to tours that illustrate how key interoperability is to progress in large-scale public health initiatives, such as enabling cancer moonshot and managing the opioid crisis. Spok has been a leading vendor in the showcase for over a decade for our ability to facilitate the delivery of care-critical information, and we invite you to join us at HIMSS19 in empowering HIT and elevating what the best possible care looks like.

WHAT: HIMSS19 Interoperability Showcase

WHERE: Hall F - Booth 9100, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

WHEN: Feb. 11-15, 2019 - Use case tour schedule



2. Combat the Most Expensive Condition in the U.S. Health System

This year at HIMSS, we're honored to have long-time customer University of Utah Health share how they applied Lean process improvement methodologies and clinical communication technology to one of the most pressing patient safety challenges and most expensive conditions to treat in the U.S. healthcare system: sepsis.

Dr. Devin Horton, hospitalist and assistant professor, and Matt Sanford, MBA, senior value engineer, will not only share their awe-inspiring results-reducing the mortality rate for all septic patients by 20 percent and reducing length of stay and total direct costs by 10 percent-but also will generously and meticulously detail how they got there. They'll share each step of their Plan-Do-Study-Act approach, including how they gained buy-in from many roles and departments, created baseline measurements, and continue to evolve the University's sepsis initiative.

WHAT: HIMSS19 Education Session #272, 'Surviving Sepsis: How Health IT Saves One Life Per Week'

WHERE: Room W315A, Orange County Convention Center

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019: 2:30-3:30 EST

CAN'T MAKE IT?:Learn more about University of Utah Health's approach to sepsis response by reading this case study and blog post.



3. Pop for a Purpose: Support Leading Healthcare Charity Organizations (at no cost to you!)

If you've been to HIMSS before, or really, any tradeshow on that scale, you inevitably come home with a backpack full of trinkets that gather dust on your desk, you pawn off on family members or unsuspecting coworkers, or that you merely toss in the trash. We wanted to do better in the Spok booth in 2019, so we're pleased to sponsor a 'you play-we pay' game that supports a few leading healthcare charity organizations.

Visit Spok booth 3371 at HIMSS19 to 'Pop for a purpose!' Use one of our interactive displays to select your charity of choice from the American Lung Association, Mental Health America, or Cancer Research Institute. Pop as many bubbles with various dollar amounts as you can within the allotted time, then we will donate the amount you popped to the charity you selected. You can also scan your badge for a chance to win an additional $500 donation in your name. Pop bubbles in the Spok booth, and support a mission and a purpose-and travel home with a lighter bag and heart.

WHAT: Pop for a Purpose!

WHERE: Spok Booth, 3371, Orange County Convention Center

WHEN: Feb. 12-15, 2019

4. Discover the Next Evolution of Clinical Communication

You know I have to put a plug in for what my team has been working on diligently for the past few years. Spok will demonstrate the first phase of our new cloud-native healthcare communication platform at HIMSS19. We've designed this new platform alongside clinicians and IT professionals at hospitals and health systems that are members of our innovation partner alliance.

Through the ongoing testing and input of our innovation partners, we're confident the next evolution of Spok Care Connect goes farther than ever before to connect care teams when it matters most; reduce clinician friction, frustration, and burnout; and most importantly, improve patient outcomes. It's truly a big leap forward in making care collaboration easier. There is much more to say about it, but that's all I can say for now. Visit spok.com/himss to reserve your personal tour of the next evolution of Spok Care Connect, or stop by booth 3371 to learn more.

WHAT: Live demos of the new cloud-native clinical communication platform from Spok

WHERE: Spok Booth, 3371, Orange County Convention Center

WHEN: Feb. 12-15, 2019



See You in Orlando!

The theme of HIMSS19 is 'Champions of Health Unite,' and I hope this short list demonstrates that you don't need a lofty title, a big budget, or an abundance of downtime to make a tremendous difference in the world around you. I look forward to seeing you at HIMSS19 (find me near the Spok demo counter in booth 3371) and continuing to evolve health IT for good, together.

By John LaLonde, Chief Technology Officer

John LaLonde, a technology leader with more than 30 years of experience, joined Spok as Chief Technology Officer in January 2018. LaLonde has led research and development organizations and healthcare IT initiatives at companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and GE Healthcare. At Medtronic, LaLonde served as the Vice President of Research, Technology & Product Development for a $2B division responsible for multiple product lines in therapeutic devices and mobile applications for pain relief, drug delivery, and urological disorders. During his tenure at Boston Scientific, he was responsible for the development of a cloud-based home monitoring system for cardiac patients in the U.S. and Europe who have wireless cardiac device implants. LaLonde has a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.