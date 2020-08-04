Log in
Spok : Customers Receive Top Ranking from U.S. News & World Report®

08/04/2020 | 09:16am EDT

All adult and children’s ‘best hospitals’ in 2020-21 rankings trust Spok for clinical communications

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, is pleased to announce that all 20 adult hospitals and all 10 children’s hospitals named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll use Spok clinical communication solutions to facilitate care collaboration and support exceptional patient care. For eight consecutive years Spok has partnered with all of the adult ‘Best Hospitals’.

“We congratulate our customers for this much deserved and prestigious recognition, and we are proud to support hospitals who are the best at what they do,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Partnering with these hospitals as they continue to battle COVID-19 reminds us what we do matters here at Spok. We know that efficient communication is important now more than ever, and as the healthcare industry continues to transform, we remain committed to supporting hospitals across the nation with reliable communication technology, through Spok Go®, our new cloud native platform powered by Amazon Web Services, or AWS.”

The 2020-21 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll recipients are among the more than 2,200 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. that rely on Spok solutions to streamline communication and connect care teams with each other and the information they need, when they need it. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, has conducted the Best Hospitals rankings for more than 30 years. The rankings are among the most referenced by consumers because they are based primarily on objective data, including risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, discharge data, outcomes, volumes, patient experience, patient safety, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® and Spok Go® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok is making care collaboration easier. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Go are trademarks of Spok, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 160 M - -
Net income 2019 -10,8 M - -
Net cash 2019 60,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,7x
Yield 2019 4,09%
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 610
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spok Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent D. Kelly President, CEO & Executive Director
Royce G. Yudkoff Chairman
Michael W. Wallace Chief Operating & Financial Officer
John G. Lalonde Chief Technology Officer
Timothy E. Tindle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.-19.62%191
SOFTBANK CORP.0.00%65 276
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED20.06%39 679
CELLNEX TELECOM38.18%23 988
SAFARICOM PLC-14.76%9 975
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-7.32%9 895
