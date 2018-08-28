Spok : Executives to Discuss Health IT Trends With Hospital Leaders

Log in
08/28/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

Key executives are participating in several events, including CHIME Fall CIO Forum and the HealthLeaders CNO Exchange

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that key executives will be participating in several upcoming events with hospital leaders including the Becker’s Hospital Review 4th Annual HIT + Revenue Cycle Conference next month, CHIME Fall CIO Forum in October, and HealthLeaders CNO Exchange in November.

“Hospital communication challenges are complex; they involve a combination of people, processes, and tools. We enjoy the opportunity to meet face-to-face with hospital leaders to listen to their pain points and work through ways to improve their communications for better patient care,” said Hemant Goel, president of Spok.

During the CHIME Fall CIO Forum, Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in San Diego, Goel and vice president of product strategy Brian Edds, will lead a focus group with hospital CIOs to discuss where healthcare is headed in the new era of unified communications. This includes discussion around why many hospitals are augmenting their EHR with an enterprise communication platform for sharing actionable information in time-sensitive scenarios.

At the Becker’s Hospital Review 4th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference, Sept. 19-22 in Chicago, Dr. Andrew Mellin, chief medical officer, will participate in the panel, “Aligning IT with Business Goals: Dealing with Practical Challenges.” This conference brings together CIOs, IT executives, and Revenue Cycle leaders to discuss challenges and trends in mobile health, data analytics, EHR issues, and more.

At the HealthLeaders CNO Exchange Nov. 12-14 in Charleston, South Carolina, Dr. Nat’e Guyton, chief nursing officer at Spok, will lead a focus group discussion on the positive difference collaborative, real-time communication can have on nurses. She’ll also discuss how nurses can help shape next-generation innovations, such as voice and conversational user interfaces that allow for distraction-free interaction with patients.

About Spok
Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count, count on Spok. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect is a trademark of Spok, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
