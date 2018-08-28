Spok : Executives to Discuss Health IT Trends With Hospital Leaders

Spok,
Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:
SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced
that key executives will be participating in several upcoming events
with hospital leaders including the Becker’s Hospital Review 4th
Annual HIT + Revenue Cycle Conference next month, CHIME Fall CIO Forum
in October, and HealthLeaders CNO Exchange in November.
“Hospital communication challenges are complex; they involve a
combination of people, processes, and tools. We enjoy the opportunity to
meet face-to-face with hospital leaders to listen to their pain points
and work through ways to improve their communications for better patient
care,” said Hemant Goel, president of Spok.
During the CHIME
Fall CIO Forum, Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in San Diego, Goel and vice president
of product strategy Brian Edds, will lead a focus group with hospital
CIOs to discuss where healthcare is headed in the new era of unified
communications. This includes discussion around why many hospitals are
augmenting their EHR with an enterprise communication platform for
sharing actionable information in time-sensitive scenarios.
At the Becker’s
Hospital Review 4th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle
Conference, Sept. 19-22 in Chicago, Dr. Andrew Mellin, chief medical
officer, will participate in the panel, “Aligning IT with Business
Goals: Dealing with Practical Challenges.” This conference brings
together CIOs, IT executives, and Revenue Cycle leaders to discuss
challenges and trends in mobile health, data analytics, EHR issues, and
more.
At the HealthLeaders
CNO Exchange Nov. 12-14 in Charleston, South Carolina, Dr. Nat’e
Guyton, chief nursing officer at Spok, will lead a focus group
discussion on the positive difference collaborative, real-time
communication can have on nurses. She’ll also discuss how nurses can
help shape next-generation innovations, such as voice and conversational
user interfaces that allow for distraction-free interaction with
patients.
