Spok : Sets Date to Report 2019 Third Quarter Results

Investor Conference Call Scheduled

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2019 third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2019 third quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Dial-in numbers for the call are 334-323-0501 or 800-353-6461. The pass code for the call is 6600007. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on October 24, 2019 until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2019Q3earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Va., is proud to be the global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count, count on Spok. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005917/en/