Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spok Holdings, Inc.    SPOK

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPOK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spok : Sets Date to Report 2019 Third Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

Investor Conference Call Scheduled

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2019 third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2019 third quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Dial-in numbers for the call are 334-323-0501 or 800-353-6461. The pass code for the call is 6600007. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on October 24, 2019 until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2019Q3earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Va., is proud to be the global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count, count on Spok. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
04:20pSPOK : Sets Date to Report 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
09/10SPOK : Ninth Annual Spok Survey Reveals Slow Progress for Mobile Infrastructure ..
BU
08/19SPOK : Matt Mesnik, MD, Named Chief Medical Officer for Spok, Inc.
BU
08/15SPOK HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01SPOK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
07/31SPOK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31SPOK HOLDINGS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31SPOK : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results; Software Bookings up More ..
BU
07/31SPOK : Customers Receive Top Ranking from U.S. News & World Report®
BU
07/25SPOK : Sets Date to Report 2019 Second Quarter Results
BU
More news
Chart SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spok Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent D. Kelly President, CEO & Executive Director
Royce G. Yudkoff Chairman
Michael W. Wallace Chief Financial Officer
John G. Lalonde Chief Technology Officer
Timothy E. Tindle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.-14.33%218
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%66 244
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD32.79%27 681
CELLNEX TELECOM109.43%13 647
MTN GROUP LIMITED5.05%11 340
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group