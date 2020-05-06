Spok : Supports and Honors Nurses During Nurses Week

Company recognizes nurses as they battle on the front lines of COVID-19

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, is kicking off nurses week, May 6-12, and celebrating the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife by supporting and honoring nurses as they battle COVID-19.

“When 2020 was designated as the year of the nurse and midwife we had no way of knowing that a worldwide pandemic would so greatly challenge those who have chosen this noble profession,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “We are proud to continue to support nurses and all clinicians in their ongoing fight against COVID-19 and their work to help improve the lives of all of their patients. Efficient communication is more important now than ever. We remain committed to providing reliable communication technology to those on the front lines and to those who have crucial roles across the healthcare industry during these critical times and in the future.”

Nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing health services. These clinicians devote their lives to caring for mothers and children, providing lifesaving immunizations and health advice, looking after the elderly, and meeting everyday essential health needs. That is why the World Health Assembly, the governing body of the World Health Organization (WHO), has designated 2020 the international Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. Nurses are often the first and sometimes the only point of care in their communities. Now during these challenging times, nurses have taken on an expanded role of facilitating communication between patients who are in isolation and their loved ones. For some patients a nurse is the only one by their side at the end of life.

“It is a privilege to be in the nursing profession,” said Beth Houlahan, RN, DNP, CENP, FAAN and former senior vice president, chief nurse executive for UW Health. “For the past 18 years nursing has been at the top of Gallup’s annual survey as the most trusted profession. Nurses have earned that distinction by the therapeutic relationships they establish with their patients.”

Houlahan added that the care nurses provide transcends administering to a disease or procedure. Their therapies embody the whole person, recognizing the importance of the interplay between the mind, body, and spirit on healing. “Nurses across the world, please know what a difference and positive impact you are making in the lives of so many,” added Houlahan. “Your technical skills, your understanding of the science behind this ravaging virus and your compassionate care serve as the foundation for the gratitude you are receiving from patients, families, and colleagues.”

Stacy White, MSN, RN, CMSRN, and senior nurse manager at VCU Health, said she has never been more proud to be a member of the nursing profession than during these past few months. “When I share that I am a registered nurse, more than ever, people are so thankful that RNs are dedicated to be an extension of their family, especially when they are unable to be at the bedside,” said White. “Our teams at VCU Health have ensured that no patient ever feels alone, have provided moments of levity and fun in the darkest of times, and have made it their mission to be beacons of light for healing.”

Nurses Week typically begins on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

“This year we honor nurses and midwives all year long, a fitting tribute during these unprecedented times,” added Kelly. “Nurses: we honor you; we thank you and we support you now and always.”

