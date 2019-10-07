Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sponda    SDA1V   

SPONDA

(SDA1V)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elo Shopping Centre to get Finland's first roof mounted solar power plant over 1 MW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:30am EDT

Sponda Plc                                                Press release                        7 October 2019 at 9.30 a.m.

Elo Shopping Centre to get Finland’s first roof mounted solar power plant over 1 MW

Finland’s first roof mounted solar power plant with capacity exceeding 1 megawatt is currently being built on the roof of Sponda’s Elo Shopping Centre in Ylöjärvi. The project will be completed in November 2019. Helen Ltd is responsible for the construction of the power plant.

In total, 3,186 solar panels will be installed on the shopping centre roof. The installation area is approximately 12,000 square metres, which amounts to approximately 40% of the total roof area. The solar power plant will allow Elo Shopping Centre to reduce its annual carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 112,000 kg. This translates into approximately 27% of Elo’s total electricity consumption being covered by solar power.

A solar power plant is seen the most sustainable method of generating electricity

Sponda’s sustainability strategy includes a commitment to increasing energy efficiency and the share of renewable energy in its overall energy consumption. In the company’s spring stakeholder survey, Sponda’s customers and other stakeholders identified climate goals and the fight against climate change as very important targets.

“We take environmental responsibility into account in all of our work and operations. Sponda was ranked this year best in Europe among the real estate companies in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment. This international recognition is a sign we are doing the right things. Municipalities and cities, such as Ylöjärvi, have their own climate goals, and we want to promote their achievement,” says Pirkko Airaksinen, Sustainability Manager at Sponda.

The City of Ylöjärvi has been involved in the creation of a new climate strategy in which the Tampere urban region, including Ylöjärvi, is trying to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. The construction of a solar power plant at Elo is an excellent contribution to the achievement of this goal.

“The power plant will make Elo Shopping Centre a solar power pioneer in the Pirkanmaa region. It will also help us reduce property maintenance costs,” says Timo Matinlompolo, Elo’s Shopping Centre Manager.

“The solar power plant will cover approximately one fourth of Elo’s total electricity consumption. This figure demonstrates the enormous potential of solar energy in Finland. In fact, solar energy is not only good from the point of view of sustainability but it’s also often a financially sensible option, which was the case with Elo,” says Riku Kuikka, Helen’s Product Group Manager.

According to the consumer sustainability survey conducted by Norstat Finland in the autumn 2018, a solar power plant is seen as the most sustainable method of generating electricity. More than 56% of survey respondents mentioned solar power as the most sustainable method of electricity generation, followed by wind power, which was mentioned by approximately 17% of respondents.

Sponda Plc

Further information:
Pirkko Airaksinen, Sustainability Manager, Sponda Plc, tel. +358 40 922 4220
Timo Matinlompolo, Shopping Centre Manager, Shopping Centre Elo, Sponda Plc, tel. +358 50 383 7848
Riku Kuikka, Product Group Manager, Helen, tel. +358 41 505 1100

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. www.sponda.fi/en.

Helen Ltd helps to make everyday life a little easier for almost 500,000 customers in Finland. The company develops a smarter, carbon-neutral energy system that enables everyone to produce, use and save energy with respect for the environment. Helen aims to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in its energy production by 2035.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPONDA
02:30aElo Shopping Centre to get Finland's first roof mounted solar power plant ove..
GL
09/10Sponda Sector Leader in the GRESB sustainability assessment in 2019
GL
2018SPONDA OYJ : property in Tikkurila, Vantaa, was awarded with a LEED® Gold certif..
GL
2018SPONDA OYJ : to develop a new office and retail complex in Ratina, Tampere
GL
2018SPONDA OYJ : property becomes the first office building in Finland to be awarded..
GL
2018SPONDA'S SUSTAINABILITY REVIEW 2017 : Sponda is the energy-efficient forerunner ..
GL
2018SPONDA OYJ : to open a new MOW hub in Tampere
GL
2017SPONDA OYJ : shopping centre Zeppelin has been awarded the BREEAM environmental ..
GL
2017SPONDA OYJ : guides debt investors on the future restructuring of the financing ..
PU
2017SPONDA PLC : ReCoTech gathers together the top names in built environments to th..
GL
More news
Chart SPONDA
Duration : Period :
Sponda Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kai Aejmelaeus President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Lax Chairman
Martti Savenius Chief Operating Officer
Joonas Mäkipeska Chief Financial Officer
Timo Pantsari Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPONDA0.00%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-17.73%4 217
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)24.91%4 188
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG18.82%3 302
ENTRA ASA19.10%2 859
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED-3.53%1 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group