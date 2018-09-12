SPONSORSO : Designer Charles Harbison to Head Fashion at SponsorsOne

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2018 / SponsorsOne Inc. (CSE: SPO) ( FSE: 5SO ) (the "Company"). SponsorsOne, the company that makes small Brands big by building large engaged and authentic communities in social networks that buy a lot of products from the Brand's they love through, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles E. Harbison as Executive Head of Fashion. Harbison will be tasked with cultivating relationships with brands, as well as introducing the SponsorsOne platform to key industry persons. He will also oversee all fashion and lifestyle content, and host original show segments for the new SponsorsOne Media Inc platform launching later this year.

Harbison is a deeply admired and articulate frontman to court the fashion audience for the Company. He brings numerous fashion accolades. Since its launch, his luxury brand HARBISON garnered the attention of the fashion world including iconic public figures, celebrity stylists, power influencers and editors. Both his collection and his creative talent have been featured across major fashion media outlets including Vogue, Harper?s Bazaar, WWD, Refinery 29 and Elle. While based in New York, HARBISON was on a popular show named Made Fashion Week in the creative hub Milk Studios.

"Charles is a remarkable story, a humble, nature-loving kid growing up in the foothills of the Carolina mountains, with a football coach dad (currently with the Arizona Cardinals) that goes on to eventually dress luminaries like Beyonce and Michelle Obama in his designs. We certainly want to narrate more of those stories as we follow Charles into what's next in the world of fashion." says Guy Zajonc, President of SponsorsOne Media.

While developing his own creative endeavors, Harbison has consulted for a range of top brands including Emanuel Ungaro, Michael Kors, Cult Gaia, and Nicholas the Label. His vast network of friends and colleagues in the industry span the global fashion capitals of the world. While in his new role at SponsorsOne, he will continue to evolve the HARBISON brand.

About SponsorsOne:

SponsorsOne is positioned as a leader in the next evolution of social digital marketing with the SponsorsCloudTM platform and its highly scalable ? smart contract based digital currency called SponsorCoin. Combined, this allows Brands to build and manage their own proprietary and highly engaged communities of influencers within the social realm. The SponsorsCloudTM platform allows for data driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect to their customers and compensate the consumer for authentic engagement using the SponsorCoin digital currency. SponsorsCloud and SponsorsCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far greater ROI than current social media advertising methods.

To learn more please visit http://sponsorsone.com



