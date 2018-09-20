SPONSORSO : SponsorsOne Joins Amazon's Prime Video Direct Platform Reaching Over 26 Million Subscribers

WATERLOO,ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (FSE: 5SO) the company that makes small brands BIG by building large engaged and authentic communities that buy and support the Brands they love, is pleased to announce that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SponsorsOne Media, is now licensed to upload video content to the Amazon Prime Video Direct streaming platform giving SponsorsOne the ability to reach over 26 million viewers.

"The brands we are adding to the SponsorsOne influencer platform have inspirational stories that can be told through all forms of digital and broadcast media," said Guy Zajonc, President of SponsorsOne Media."Our creative team: John Strauss, who has already helped produce a Golden Globe for Amazon, Barrick Prince, Charles Harbison, and Chester See, will tell those stories. The cinematic scope of the Amazon Prime Video Direct's streaming or download delivery is a great match to the quality of our work.It will be a great visual experience for Prime and Non-Prime viewers alike."

Access to Amazon's 26 million subscribers gives us the ability to convert those subscribers into micro-influencers as they connect to the Brand's story.Authentic storytelling to engage the millennials direct to the Brand is key to the growth of the Brands on the SponsorsOne platform. By 2025, millennials will represent 75% of the workforce (The Brookings Institution Report May 2014) and stand to inherit $30 trillion in wealth (Accenture Consulting 2016).Starting the process to build authentic communities now creates the potential for the Brands to become the next billion-dollar company.

In addition to distributing engaging content and connecting the viewer to the Brand, Amazon pays $0.06 to $0.15 per viewer hour and 55% revenue share on all placement advertising inserted in the content by Amazon.It was reported by eMarketer on September 19, 2018, that Amazon is now the third largest advertising platform next to Facebook and Google, reporting $4.61 billion in revenue in 2018.

Contributed revenue from Amazon viewership and ad placement combined with the 20% of sales from the Brands creates a robust revenue model for SponsorsOne.

AboutSponsorsOne:

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing and digital-commerce with the SponsorsCloud platform and its highly scalable digital ? smart contract based digital-currency called SponsorCoin.Combined, this allows Brands to build and manage proprietary and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorsCloud platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect to their customers and to compensate the consumer for authentic engagement using the SponsorCoin digital currency.SponsorsCloud and SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

To learn more please visit http://sponsorsone.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-LookingStatements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

SOURCE: SponsorsOne Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/512275/SponsorsOne-Joins-Amazons-Prime-Video-Direct-Platform-Reaching-Over-26-Million-Subscribers