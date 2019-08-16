Better Choice Company and Authentic Brands Group Launch Elvis Presley Hound Dog CBD Pet Products

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness CBD company, and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, today announced the launch of a CBD pet product line under the Elvis Presley Hound Dog brand, with an initial release of two SKUs, Hound Dog Peanut Butter Calming & Relaxation Support Supplement and Hound Dog Bacon Skin & Immune Support Supplement.



“We are constantly striving to put out the highest quality products for pet parents, and with ABG, we have developed a product to help dogs live their best lives,” said Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO of Better Choice Company. “We believe that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life for our pets.”

Elvis Presley loved his dogs and all animals. His dedication to their well-being was reflected through his special bond with his beloved Basset Hound, Sherlock, and Chow-Chow, Get Lo. In honor of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s” 1956 hit, “Hound Dog,” Better Choice introduces a collection of CBD-infused chews to promote the overall health and wellness of dogs.

Elvis Presley Hound Dog Peanut Butter Calming & Relaxation Support Supplement is specifically formulated to improve dogs’ relaxation levels and heart health. A combination of L-Carnitine, L-Arginine, magnesium, potassium, melatonin and broad-spectrum hemp oil in these chews supports healthy heart function and promote calmness.

Elvis Presley Hound Dog Bacon Skin & Immune Support Supplement is designed to help support dogs’ immune systems and promote healthy fur. Each chew is developed with the perfect formulation of natural ingredients including sunflower-derived Lecithin, biotin, Vitamin E and broad-spectrum hemp oil.

“We’re pleased to partner with Better Choice, a best-in-class CBD company, to bring a new product to market that prioritizes the well-being of our pets,” said Daniel W. Dienst, Executive Vice Chairman, ABG. “Like many of us, Elvis had a special connection to his dogs, so we see this as a strong extension of the Hound Dog brand.”

The pet industry will get a first look at Elvis Presley Hound Dog at SuperZoo , the leading pet industry show, held at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas from August 19 – August 22, 2019.

Elvis Presley Hound Dog Peanut Butter Calming & Relaxation Support Supplement and Elvis Presley Hound Dog Bacon Skin & Immune Support Supplement will be available for consumer purchase starting on October 1, 2019 at elvishounddog.com for a suggested retail price of $29.99 (30-count package).

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc., is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to, and promote, a higher quality of life. Better Choice, an animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra-premium, all-natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products, and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit betterchoicecompany.com .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 4,930 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates $9.3 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com .

Follow ABG on Twitter , Linkedin and Instagram .

