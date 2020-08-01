Log in
Bump 50:50 Announces Three-Year Partnership with Florida Panthers Foundation

08/01/2020 | 11:57am EDT

[Attachment]Bump 50:50 is New Digital Platform for 50/50 Split the Pot raffle beginning with Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Sportech's Bump 50:50 announced today that they have been selected as the new digital platform provider for The Florida Panthers Foundation's 50/50 Split the Pot raffle.

'The Florida Panthers Foundation is thrilled to partner with Sportech's Bump 50:50 as the new digital platform for the Foundation's 50/50 Split the Pot raffle,' said Florida Panthers Foundation Senior Director John Colombo. 'We look forward to partnering with Bump 50:50 to give our fans the opportunity to win big by participating in our 50/50 Split the Pot raffle beginning with the Stanley Cup Qualifiers and beyond.'

Fans can participate in the 50/50 raffle online during each of the Panthers Stanley Cup Qualifying games by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/5050 either through desktop or mobile. The prices are 10 for $10, 60 for $20 and 150 for $40. Participants must be 18 or older to purchase a raffle ticket.

'We are very happy to welcome the Florida Panthers to the Bump 50:50 family and are excited to enhance the Panthers' in-stadium raffles with new features like our contactless payments and to deploy our online raffle platform,' said President of Sportech's Bump 50:50 Dave Kurland. 'Now more than ever, Bump 50:50 is helping our partners engage with their fans so they can continue to fulfill their charitable missions and we look forward to working with the Florida Panthers to deliver an excellent result.'

About the Florida Panthers Foundation

The Florida Panthers Foundation was established to benefit the South Florida community by focusing on four priority areas: building the game of hockey for children and youth, supporting health and education initiatives for children, advocating for and supporting veterans' issues, and raising awareness about the endangered Florida Panther. For full information on our charitable organization please visit PanthersFoundation.org.

Disclaimer

Sportech plc published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 15:56:12 UTC
