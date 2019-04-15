Ever Wondered How Bump 50:50 Raffle Works?

Update from Sportech's Bump 50:50
Have you ever wondered how Bump's 50:50 raffle works? Luckily, Bump's incredible clients, the Colorado Rockies, created a training video for their team that gives a behind-the-scenes peek.
The Colorado Rockies use the Bump 50:50 platform to generate jackpots to support their charitable mission at every regular season home game. The 50/50 raffle tickets are sold throughout Coors Field by Metro State University Denver Alumni Association volunteers and, as with all 50/50 raffles, half of the jackpot goes to a lucky winner and the other half to the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation.
For more information about Bump 50:50 and their electronic raffle systems, visit the Bump 50:50 website.
