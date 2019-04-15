Log in
SPORTECH PLC

SPORTECH PLC

(SPO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 05:15:40 am
36.785 GBp   +3.33%
Ever Wondered How Bump 50:50 Raffle Works?

04/15/2019 | 09:48am EDT

Update from Sportech's Bump 50:50

Have you ever wondered how Bump's 50:50 raffle works? Luckily, Bump's incredible clients, the Colorado Rockies, created a training video for their team that gives a behind-the-scenes peek.

The Colorado Rockies use the Bump 50:50 platform to generate jackpots to support their charitable mission at every regular season home game. The 50/50 raffle tickets are sold throughout Coors Field by Metro State University Denver Alumni Association volunteers and, as with all 50/50 raffles, half of the jackpot goes to a lucky winner and the other half to the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation.

For more information about Bump 50:50 and their electronic raffle systems, visit the Bump 50:50 website.

Disclaimer

Sportech plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:47:01 UTC
