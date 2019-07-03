Sportech : Director/PDMR Share Dealing

RNS Number : 2633E

Sportech PLC

03 July 2019

For immediate release 3 July 2019 SPORTECH PLC ('Sportech' or the 'Company') Director/PDMR Share Dealing

Sportech PLC (LSE: SPO), the international betting technology

business, announces that the Company has been notiﬁed that on 2 nd July 2019, Richard McGuire, CEO of Sportech, purchased 130,000 ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 33.4 pence per share.

Following the above purchase, Richard McGuire now holds 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.53% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notiﬁcation below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

Notiﬁcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.