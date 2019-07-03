Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sportech plc    SPO   GB00B28ZPV64

SPORTECH PLC

(SPO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/02 11:35:26 am
33.2 GBp   --.--%
02:28aSPORTECH : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
07/02SPORTECH : Directorate Changes
PU
06/28SPORTECH : Venues Secures Exclusive Off-Track Betting License Protections
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sportech : Director/PDMR Share Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:28am EDT

RNS Number : 2633E

Sportech PLC

03 July 2019

For immediate release

3 July 2019

SPORTECH PLC

('Sportech' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Share Dealing

Sportech PLC (LSE: SPO), the international betting technology

business, announces that the Company has been notiﬁed that on 2 nd July 2019, Richard McGuire, CEO of Sportech, purchased 130,000 ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 33.4 pence per share.

Following the above purchase, Richard McGuire now holds 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.53% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notiﬁcation below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

Notiﬁcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details

of

the

person

discharging

managerial

responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard McGuire

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sportech PLC

b)

LEI

2138003BHYUQWAYGSK090

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each

type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company

financial

('Ordinary Shares')

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

ISIN GB00B28ZPV64

b)

Nature of the

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

transaction

c)

Price(s)

and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

33.4p

130,000

d)

Aggregated

information

N/a

-

Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date

of

the

2 July 2019

transaction

f)

Place

of

the

London Stock Exchange

transaction

- Ends -

Contacts:

Sportech PLC

Tel: +44 (0) 117 902 9000

Giles Vardey, Non-Executive Chairman

Peel Hunt

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

(Corporate Broker to Sportech)

Dan Webster / George Sellar / Guy Pengelley

Buchanan

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

(Financial PR adviser to Sportech)

sportech@buchanan.uk.com

Henry Harrison-Topham / Mark Court

Notes to Editors

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, the international betting technology business, provides and operates betting technology solutions for some of the world's best-known gaming companies, sports teams, and horse and greyhound racetracks, as well as owning and operating its own gaming venues in Connecticut under exclusive licences.

The Group focuses on highly regulated markets worldwide. It has more than 27,000 betting terminals deployed to over 400 clients in 37 countries. Its global systems process nearly US$12 billion in betting handle annually. In the US, it operates under 35 licences across 37 states. The Group has invested over US$60 million in the last ﬁve years in the successful expansion of its US gaming Venues and in developing its technology services, resulting in its proprietary

Quantum™ System being the most widely deployed pari-mutuel betting system globally.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHRTMATMBIMBFL

Disclaimer

Sportech plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 06:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPORTECH PLC
02:28aSPORTECH : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
07/02SPORTECH : Directorate Changes
PU
06/28SPORTECH : Venues Secures Exclusive Off-Track Betting License Protections
PU
06/28SPORTECH : Off-Track Betting Licence Protections Secured
PU
06/26SPORTECH : Announces Key Management Changes
PU
06/25SPORTECH : Technology Delivers “Ascot World Pool”
PU
06/21SPORTECH : 2nd Annual Bump Academy Draws Partners from 11 Leagues
PU
05/28SPORTECH : Notification of major holdings
PU
05/22SPORTECH : AGM Statement & Notice of Interim Results
PU
05/17SPORTECH : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 65,5 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 16,0 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 62,7 M
Chart SPORTECH PLC
Duration : Period :
Sportech plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTECH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,40  GBP
Last Close Price 0,33  GBP
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Ian Gaughan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Anthony McGuire Executive Chairman
Thomas Hearne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Louis Skelton Chief Technology Officer
Giles E. Vardey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTECH PLC-16.48%79
SANDS CHINA LTD.16.23%41 564
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.14%31 318
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED37.18%13 384
WYNN MACAU LTD7.55%12 336
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)33.26%10 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About