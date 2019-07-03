Sportech : Director/PDMR Share Dealing

RNS Number : 2633E
Sportech PLC
03 July 2019
|
For immediate release
|
3 July 2019
|
SPORTECH PLC
|
|
('Sportech' or the 'Company')
|
|
Director/PDMR Share Dealing
|
Sportech PLC (LSE: SPO), the international betting technology
business, announces that the Company has been notiﬁed that on 2 nd July 2019, Richard McGuire, CEO of Sportech, purchased 130,000 ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 33.4 pence per share.
Following the above purchase, Richard McGuire now holds 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.53% of the issued share capital of the Company.
The notiﬁcation below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:
Notiﬁcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details
|
of
|
the
|
person
|
discharging
|
managerial
|
|
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Richard McGuire
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
|
|
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Sportech PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
2138003BHYUQWAYGSK090
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each
|
|
type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
|
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company
|
|
financial
|
|
('Ordinary Shares')
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN GB00B28ZPV64
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s)
|
|
and
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
volume(s)
|
|
33.4p
|
130,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated
|
|
|
|
|
information
|
|
N/a
|
|
|
-
|
Aggregated
|
|
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date
|
of
|
the
|
2 July 2019
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place
|
of
|
the
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Ends -
|
|
Contacts:
|
|
Sportech PLC
|
Tel: +44 (0) 117 902 9000
|
Giles Vardey, Non-Executive Chairman
|
|
Peel Hunt
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
|
(Corporate Broker to Sportech)
|
|
Dan Webster / George Sellar / Guy Pengelley
|
|
Buchanan
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
|
(Financial PR adviser to Sportech)
|
sportech@buchanan.uk.com
|
Henry Harrison-Topham / Mark Court
|
Notes to Editors
About Sportech
Sportech PLC, the international betting technology business, provides and operates betting technology solutions for some of the world's best-known gaming companies, sports teams, and horse and greyhound racetracks, as well as owning and operating its own gaming venues in Connecticut under exclusive licences.
The Group focuses on highly regulated markets worldwide. It has more than 27,000 betting terminals deployed to over 400 clients in 37 countries. Its global systems process nearly US$12 billion in betting handle annually. In the US, it operates under 35 licences across 37 states. The Group has invested over US$60 million in the last ﬁve years in the successful expansion of its US gaming Venues and in developing its technology services, resulting in its proprietary
Quantum™ System being the most widely deployed pari-mutuel betting system globally.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHRTMATMBIMBFL
Disclaimer
Sportech plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 06:27:04 UTC